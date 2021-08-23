The Titusville Police Department is pulling out all the stops. A dunking booth, GoFundMe page, donations cans, shirts, letters to businesses and a cash-bash.
The efforts of the department are not alone, as businesses and organizations have also come together to help the department raise money for a new canine officer.
The partnership of police and community was emphasized Thursday when Dan Covell, owner of the Diamond Bar and Grill, presented the department with a check from their 50/50 raffle.
Covell, as many other business owners in the area have done, came to the department after holding an event and offered them a check. Covell said that he wanted to donate the money “to give local support of our police officers.”
He said the department responds quickly, and that they have the complete support of the Diamond.
This donation comes a day before the department plans on sending out letters to local business owners asking for support. The department is seeking $75,000 to fund the return of a police K-9 to Titusville.
This past weekend the officers of Titusville put on their swim trunks and floaties before entering a dunk tank. The opportunity to dunk officers, and the chief, in 50 degree water was very tempting to the community, as they raised more than $1,400.
Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon was shocked at the success of an event that he said they “threw together” and didn’t even advertise for.
For those who may have missed the dunk tank, there are plenty more opportunities to support the K-9 program coming up. LeGoullon said that in September Titusville Police K-9 shirts will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to the K-9 fund.
The department is also hosting a Cash-Bash. The bash will feature money given away every ten minutes. The chief said that they plan on giving out $5,000, maybe more if they sell enough tickets. The bash will be on Oct. 16 at the VFW. Admission comes with a meal.
For those who may want to help from the comfort of their own homes, the department has set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $6,000. While donations to the GoFundMe page are certainly appreciated, the site does take a percentage of the money raised.
The department is always open to take donations in person, where 100% of the donation will go toward the cause.
With the money raised from the community and almost $17,000 received from a foundation, LeGoullon estimates that the department has raised a third of the total needed for the program.
“We are at a good place,” said LeGoullon, “Right now we are doing well.”
There are four different sessions for training that the police are looking at. Currently, LeGoullon said he would like to participate in the February 2022 session.
The hefty price tag that the department is looking to raise money for is not only for the police dog, but a new Marked Patrol K-9 Vehicle, and up-fitting for the vehicle to allow it to serve a K-9. The car and customizations needed account for more than $57,000 of the $74,600 estimated for the K-9 program.
During the process, there have been times where raising the funds needed has seemed a task impossible for the force. It is the community, according to LeGoullon, that has inspired and motivated the department to keep going.
“We have had numerous people reach out saying how much they appreciate the program coming back to the City, and how useful they feel the K-9 will be for the community.
LeGoullon, who believes the K-9 will help enhance the department, and help them better serve the community, has been pleasantly surprised with the outpouring of support and help from the community.
“People want to get involved. They want to donate and make this community better,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.