At Tuesday’s Titusville City Council meeting, City Manager Neil Fratus told those in attendance that the city had received an updated drawing of what the city’s Diamond Street green space could look like.
The Herald caught up with Fratus, who talked about the design, and gave an update on what residents can expect to see, and when they might be able to enjoy the space.
City Hall recently received the second version of the design for the new downtown park. The park will be located on Diamond Street, between Missy’s Arcade and Freedom Services-Titusville, where the 108-110 Diamond Street buildings used to stand. The buildings that the park will replace were torn down in 2020. The buildings that stood there were decimated in a 2015 fire.
After weighing their options, city officials decided to use the property to benefit city residents, and build a park in the middle of downtown.
“We wanted another area to have events, and a place for people to go to after visiting one of our eateries and eat outside,” said Fratus. The city is using Community Development Block Grant Funding to fund the project. He said that due to the use of CDBG funds, the project has been moving quickly.
“We are in a time crunch to get this done so that we are able to use available funding,” said Fratus.
CDBG funds have an expiration date. Due to that date, Fratus said that park will be completed by October of this year.
Fratus said that City Hall is happy with the design they received. The design incorporates all the key features that city officials wanted.
“We are comfortable with this if this is what the park ultimately looks like,” said Fratus.
The main entrance to the park is on Diamond Street. The entrance features a waist-high brick wall, and could have an entryway arch.
Once entering, visitors will be greeted by a plethora of trees and plants. Not just any greenery either, the city chose plants that are bright and colorful, but also require minimal maintenance.
To the right of the entrance will be cafe pedestal tables and benches. There will be one table that will be wheelchair accessible. There will also be a water fountain that is ADA accessible, and have a dog bowl for four-legged friends to enjoy.
To the left of the entrance runs a brick wall. There used to be arches that stood along Diamond Street. There was an idea to reinforce the arches and install them back in that same place. Fratus said that they are not structurally sound enough for that, and that the arches are planned to line the brick wall.
As visitors walk deeper into the park, they will encounter lots of trees, that take them to the open area, which will border Central Avenue and Franklin Street.
At the intersection of the two streets there will be another entrance. That entrance will feature a bike repair station, an air pump, water bottle filling station and a bike rack. The bike rack is where City Officials want to pay respect to the city’s past, and they plan to have an oil derrick bike rack.
One past the bike station, the park opens up to an open lawn area. In the middle of the open area is the centerpiece of the park, a raised section with electricity.
“Bands can play there in the summer, and in the winter there will be a large Christmas tree,” said Fratus.
With time being a factor, Fratus said that as of now, this is what the city is looking to go with. However, he said that if anyone has any ideas, they should feel free to let him know.
“Folks with ideas and thoughts can come to a council meeting and share them, or call us and say ‘Hey, we saw the design in the paper and have some ideas,’” he said.
In the long term, Fratus said murals might adorn the walls of the park, but that would be a separate project to be done at a later date.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
