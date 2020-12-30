MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and Department of Public Safety will be working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, among others, to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the county fairgrounds.
The drive-thru event will run from Monday, Jan. 4 until Friday, Jan. 8. The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All traffic is asked to enter through Gate #6 off of Hamilton Road.
While Jan. 4 is 10 days after Christmas, County Commissioner Eric Henry said that the timing of the mass testing had nothing to do with the December holiday. According to Henry, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is partnering with counties that do not have health departments to administer coronavirus tests. As Crawford County is one of the 60 Pennsylvania counties without a department, the state is just now setting up a mass testing site.
The Department of Health is working with all 60 of 67 counties in the state to make testing accessible.
The site at the fairgrounds can test up to 450 patients per day. The tests are mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests and will be administered via a first-come, first-serve basis.
The tests are completely free to all who attend. The Commissioners Office asks that no patients under the age of three, and no patients showing symptoms go to the fairgrounds for testing.
While the testing is free, people are still encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Henry said that the ID and insurance card will help identify the testee when their results are ready, but are not required.
People can expect a turnaround time of two to seven days before they receive their test results.
The Commissioners Office also said that individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while awaiting results. Those who live with other people in the home should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom. Those who test positive will receive a phone call, while those who test negative will receive a PDF-secured email.
For those in need of transport to the fairgrounds, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority will be operating a shuttle bus. The shuttle, which is free of charge, will take persons who wish to be tested from the Meadville Downtown Mall to the fairgrounds. The shuttle service will start on Jan. 5 and run until Jan. 8. The bus will pick up from the mall every two hours from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. All who use the CATA bus are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
