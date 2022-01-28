The Titusville Police Department has received several reports of car ransacking/theft from motor vehicles over the past couple of days.
The Police Department strongly encourages all residents and visitors of the city to lock the doors on their vehicles, especially overnight.
In the event that you see someone acting suspiciously and/or entering vehicles, call 911 immediately. Police also ask that you try to gather as much pertinent information as possible, such as the clothing being worn, the build and height of the person and the direction they are traveling.
It is more valuable for a citizen to be a good witness than it is for a person to engage and/or interrupt the incident.
If anyone has information concerning these events, contact dispatch at (814) 724-2548.
