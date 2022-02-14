Those who have seen Missy’s Arcade Restaurant’s neon sign can understand the impact that facade programs can have on a community.
With no local facade program in place this year, an outside organization, Pa. Route 6, is stepping in to help local businesses. After bringing facade programming to two other regions in northern Pennsylvania, this time around Pa. Route 6 is bringing the program to the Great Lakes region, including Erie and Crawford County, where $103,000 will be available for businesses to improve their storefronts.
Starting this past Tuesday, and running until Wednesday, Feb. 16, Pa. Route 6 is holding five meetings throughout Erie and Crawford counties to spread the word about the Facade Program.
Pa. Route 6 is an organization that represents the 11 northern counties in Pennsylvania along Route 6. The organization looks to help other more local organizations, according to their website, “preserve, enhance, and promote the historic highway and treasured resources that contribute to their shared sense of place.”
On Wednesday morning, Executive Director Candace Hilyard and Facade Program Coordinator Vanessa Billings-Seiler came to Titusville, and held a meeting at the University of Pittsburgh Titusville, to make sure the southeastern part of Crawford County had a chance to find out about the assistance.
Hilyard and Billings-Seiler started off their presentation explaining how facade programs work, and the impact they can have on a community. Their goal is to promote civic pride, and made sure that small towns in the Route 6 corridor can foster a good looking downtown, where people will want to come shop.
“I want you to be able to enhance your customer experience by enhancing your building exterior,” said Billings-Seiler. She also said that once a business improves their exterior, it is infectious, and quickly the entire block wants to make sure their storefronts look nice too.
The program allows business owners to apply for up to $5,000 in funding to make improvements to the exterior and front of their businesses or properties. The program does have a 50/50 match, as Route 6 wants to make sure the property and business owners are committed to beautifying their communities. Eligible projects can include exterior paint, new signage, railing repair, canvas awning replacement, among many others.
This program is not meant for those who need serious overhauls done to their space. The program is for a business or property that wants to make a smaller exterior change that helps them immediately by making their space more attractive.
Billings-Seiler mentioned a florist in Endless Mountains region. The florist cleaned up the brick and did some painting, and even though the job was small in scale, Billings-Seiler said the change was dramatic.
“It was the smallest improvement project, but it had the biggest impact,” she said.
The window to apply for the funding started on Tuesday, and runs until April 22. Once businesses apply for funding, Pa. Route 6 has a planning review committee that will select the recipients.
The committee includes both county planning directors, as well as other officials who have expertise in community development. The goal of the committee is to select the projects they feel will make the most difference for their communities.
“We look at what is going to make the biggest impact,” said Billings-Seiler.
The Herald spoke to Missy Wescoat, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting. Wescoat owns Missy’s Arcade Restaurant, a business that has received assistance from local facade programs in the past. Wescoat’s neon sign outside her business, a staple in Titusville, was made possible by a facade grant.
“These programs are great. Everybody should take advantage,” said Wescoat. “These buildings are a lot to maintain.”
Wescoat also said with the lack of a local program, that Pa. Route 6’s program is a nice way to replace that this year.
For more information on the facade program, or to apply for funding, visit PaRoute6.com/facade. Even if businesses are not awarded funding through this program, Pa. Route 6 said they want to help businesses find other ways to improve their buildings.
“Every little bit helps,” said Hilyard. “Even if you don’t qualify for one program, we want to help you find another.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
