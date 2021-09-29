SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Venango County— No one knows where he came from, but at least now they know where he is.
The Franklin community, for the past month, has been fixated on a story about a goat — one that had evaded the police and almost anyone who tried to catch him.
For weeks he roamed around Franklin’s third ward, and eventually into Sugarcreek. He appeared on ring door cameras and front porches, then he would be gone.
He would pop up every now and then, taking on an almost Big Foot-type of persona. Unlike the mythical creature, the goat, named William by Patrick Brown, the man who captured him, was caught, and now will live out the rest of his days at Brown’s rescue, Sugarcreek Sanctuary, where he will be treated like the celebrity he has turned into.
“This is what I like to do, spoil animals,” said Brown. “I’ll give him everything he needs.”
On Aug. 30, ring door cam footage showed a goat on a porch in a Franklin’s third Ward trailer park. The footage showed a goat, with a big beard and long horns, hanging around. Other residents in the park noticed eaten vegetation, and of course lots of goat droppings.
Throughout the next three weeks, different animal organizations and the Franklin Police Department got involved. No matter who came out to catch the goat, he was too elusive. He would be seen somewhere in the city limits, only to appear five miles away the next day.
A Facebook group was created to track the goat, which grew to more than 550 members. The group is filled with pictures of sightings, ideas about where he came from, and all things goat, like a post trying to decide a name.
Roxanne Davies Ziegler created the page so that she and her coworkers could follow the goat, hoping to see it in person. She said the page started as a sort of joke, but that it quickly took on more meaning.
“It has just been a fun story to follow to break up the everyday depressing news,” she said. “It’s amazing how many people were really worried about the goat and praying he wouldn’t get hit.”
After a few weeks, Patrick Brown got interested in the case. Brown doesn’t know much about goats, but has experience wrangling animals.
It all started when Brown purchased a Texas Longhorn from an auction when a rodeo company went out of business. Brown bought the animal on an impulse, and when bringing it back home to his farm, the animal got loose.
Brown first tried to corral the animal using brute force, something that for obvious reasons didn’t work. It took cunning, and a plan to get the bull under control.
“I know a little something about capturing large animals with horns that have gone free,” said Brown.
He then offered up his services to the Franklin Police Department, who cued him in on every tip and sighting of the goat that they got.
Brown took it on himself to catch the goat, not wanting to see anything bad happen to the scared and lonely animal.
“If I can’t catch him no one can,” said Brown, who adopted this as his personal mantra.
Brown got involved with the goat wrangling on a Sunday, and had the goat in captivity by Tuesday.
Part of the reason that Brown wanted to capture the animal quickly is so nothing happened to him. The goat crossed multiple highways, and Brown said Sugarcreek borough workers almost hit him once.
Brown knew that if the goat caused property damage or hurt someone, it would create the right to use force against him. Brown also didn’t want to see him get hit and hurt himself.
“This isn’t a monster, it is just a herd animal without a herd,” Brown said.
He thinks that the goat, named William, the formal version of Billy, for billygoat, was wandering around the area searching for his herd.
Brown said that when he researched goats on the internet, it is unusual to see a male his age that still has its testicles. Brown explained that William was most likely the stud to a herd of female goats.
“He is your prize bull, that’s your big gun,” said Brown. At an auction, an animal like this can go for $800 to $1,000, which is why it surprises Brown that no one has come forward as missing their goat.
When catching the goat, Brown just used a play out of his playbook. Seeing that the goat still has it’s testicles, Brown played on instincts, knowing he wouldn’t be able to resist a fertile female.
So, Brown went to work finding a female goat that was large, not pregnant, but that could be, and is either in heat or about to be in heat, that is for sale. It took a couple days, but he finally found a breeder in Venango. Brown then went up, purchased two female goats, and brought them back.
Brown received a couple of tips from the Franklin Police Department, and left the female goats tied up in a trailer a couple of times with no luck.
Finally, last Tuesday, he was sighted on the property of David Combs. Combs said that the goat was obsessed with his reflection in one of his vehicles, and decided to sit tight there for once.
Once Brown heard where he was, he brought the goats over. “Once I saw him make eye contact with my goat that was in heat, I knew we had him,” said Brown.
The female goats came over to Combs property in Sugarcreek at 9:30 a.m. William was caught by 2:30 p.m.
Brown went to Rural King and purchased a large corral, and placed it around where the goat was laying, near the females. Thanks to the help of Combs and his neighbor, Brown said that it was easy getting him.
Combs ended up calling in to work for the day off to help catch the goat. His boss told him that his reason for not coming in “takes the cake” for the best excuse he had ever heard.
Brown poured hours of his own time, and lots of his own money into catching the goat. A humble man, the first thing he said about catching William was, “Everyone was amazing, anything I ever needed I was given.”
Brown especially wanted to thank the Franklin Police Department, saying that they went “above and beyond” to help him get the goat safely.
Even as the goat left the city limits, and the department had no obligation to keep tracking him, they did. “That department is just full of amazing people,” he said.
William is now safely in an enclosure on Brown’s animal sanctuary, Sugarcreek Sanctuary. The plan is to create a big pasture for William to roam around in, so he can eat grass and vegetation and drink in the creek that will run across his field.
Brown has contacted a veterinarian to come out to check on his condition, and to see if he needs any shots or medication.
Brown likes to spoil animals, and plans to give William whatever he needs. While Brown does not know too much about goats, he said he has taken to Google to try and learn more, and has reached out to experts. Brown wants to know what William needs to thrive — maybe a herd of his own.
“I’m going to learn whatever I need so that he has whatever it takes to be happy,” said Brown. “That goat is going to have it made.”
Now that William has his forever home, the next question is what to do with this Franklin mascot.
Many people, including Ziegler, want to see the goat as the City’s mascot, or at least see him appear at Apple Fest or other Franklin events.
Unfortunately for his fans, Deputy Mayor of Franklin Donna Fletcher said that the City has no plans for that.
“He is in a nice happy place,” said Fletcher. “There are no plans on making him the mascot. I have heard he stinks to high heaven.”
For those looking to fill their goat fix, Brown has made a Facebook page for the goat, Williams World. He also has an instagram where he posts pictures of all his animals, @TheOldFarmerBrown.
As the sanctuary gets up and running, Brown said he might welcome some visitors, but only once William has settled.
William’s story now has a happy ending. For the City of Franklin, their month long search for this elusive creature is over, having captured the hears and minds of many.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.