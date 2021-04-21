Spring has sprung in Spartansburg and residents are making the most of the moderate temperatures to do some yard work.
There has been a lot of chatter in Spartansburg over Bob and Rhonda Hopkins’ catalpa trees, located right across the street from Slocum’s Store.
“I can’t believe how many people have expressed their concerns about my trees since we trimmed them,” Rhonda said.
I asked Rhonda what might happen if they didn’t trim them and she said, “I’m pretty sure they take over the world. Or they take down wires in my yard. Either way, it’s not good.”
Remember, they trim these trees back every few years and they regrow just fine.
On the heels of the borough’s cleanup weekend, Clear Lake Authority is hosting a park and Rails-to-Trails cleanup on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.
“I’ll have the garbage bags and water to drink,” said cleanup organizer Lori Rater. “Volunteers just need to bring garden tools and friends if possible.”
Volunteers should go to the pavilion at Clear Lake Park to pick up bags and then spread out along the trail. Parking is adjacent to the Dutch Treat parking lot.
A couple of years ago my youngest daughter and I took part in this annual cleanup event. Of the short stretch of trail we cleaned, we hauled out four garbage bags full of everything from dozens of pop cans to cigarette butts to a broken styrofoam cooler. Yuck. I suppose if people stopped being careless with their garbage there would be no need for an annual cleanup of the trails. Then volunteers could focus on other things like the gardens within the park and maintenance of the benches and pavilion. Wouldn’t it be great if that’s all they had to worry about?
Looking ahead to summer, if your kids are interested in a week of summer camp, Corry Federal Credit Union (located right on Main Street) is partnering with Miracle Mountain Ranch to offer kids a free week. Yes, you read that right. Free. Applications are available at corryfcu.org/pdf/MMR_Scholarship_Application.pdf<http://corryfcu.org/pdf/MMR_Scholarship_Application.pdf>.
What’s
happening?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday and Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. Both classes begin at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Clear Lake Park and Rails-To-Trails cleanup is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Mark your calendar: Spartansburg community yard sales are scheduled for June 11-12.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
