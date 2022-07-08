Over the past year, residents have been complaining about the garbage collection services provided to the city by Raccoon Refuse.
Titusville City Council has talked about the issue frequently in the past few weeks, and now wants to give the company standards that they feel must be met. At Tuesday’s council meeting, the city received an action plan from the refuse company, and were not pleased with what they received.
The majority of the complaints, according to Fratus, concern garbage not being picked up, and the irregular schedules that the company has concerning pickups.
City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, June 30, on the topic of garbage collection in the city. “We have had so many issues on this, that is what brings us here this evening,” said Mayor Jon Crouch. The meeting was attended by members of council and Raccoon Refuse Owner Ernest Sell.
At the meeting, Sell said he was not aware of the more than 300 complaints. “As far as I knew, everything was fine,” he said.
City Manager Neil Fratus said that every complaint the city received was sent to Raccoon Refuse.
Sell did apologize for the complaints the city has received, and outlined a few solutions that Raccoon Refuse plans to implement. Sell said that there are currently some of his trucks that are down, and said that they have had a problem with staffing.
“An occasional miss can happen, but it is becoming too much,” said Deputy Mayor Sara Jones.
Sell also told council he would send them an action plan of how his company planned on improving their services.
The plan states: “We plan to have better communication within our facility, as well as your office, to ensure nothing is being missed. We will instruct our employees to be sure they are utilizing the tablets and maps we have for the routes within the city. We will be enforcing a meeting every Friday morning with all drivers in charge of Titusville to go over any missed stops that we received from that week.”
Council received Sell’s plan, and at the council meeting said they were not pleased with what was outlined.
“I can’t really say I’m overly impressed with this action plan,” said Crouch.
“I was hoping for something a lot more thorough than this,” said Councilman Jason Drake.
Jones said the plan was “vague” and wanted more clarification on what improvements to communication within the facility would look like.
Council members seemed to be in agreement that what was given to them was not much of a plan. The members of council decided that Raccoon Refuse needs to be given a a set of standards that they are expected to hit, and give them a set time period for them to achieve those standards. Drake compared what he expects to a “three strike” policy.
It was said that Fratus and Councilman Sam Logsdon will work to come up with the list of objectives before the next council meeting. Logsdon said during the meeting that once Raccoon Refuse has this plan, the city will “give them a month or two to figure this out and move forward.”
In July of 2021 the city switched to a new refuse contractor, Raccoon Refuse. When their previous contract expired, the city received three bids for refuse services. The city has received more than 400 complaints about refuse services in the city this year.
Raccon Refuse was the low bidder by a considerable amount. When monthly cost estimates were formulated by the city, Raccoon’s bid cost residents $18.53 a month. The next closest bid came from Tri-County Industries, which would have cost residents an estimated $23.52 a month, followed by Waste Management, which would have cost residents an estimated $26.50 a month.
Fratus said that before the city accepted the new refuse contract, they reached out to Union City, Cambridge Springs Borough and Summit Township, who all said they were satisfied with Raccoon’s services.
Voting to go with Raccoon Refuse, the city entered into a three year contract. The contract also has an optional two year extension. Included in the contract is wording in the event that Raccoon Refuse does not meet the standards that the city has for garbage collection.
Fratus has a spread sheet that the city keeps listing more than 284 instances where garbage was either missed, only some was taken, or where bulk items were left. One single entry on the spreadsheet can include multiple streets not having their garbage picked up.
“My hope is that Raccoon will correct their performance in not missing pickups and having better communication. We have been in contract with them for a year, and I hope they take the action plan we send to them seriously,” said Fratus. “If not, it leaves us no choice but to make the next step.”
According to the contract between the city and Raccoon Refuse, in the event of repeated breaches in the contract, which would include missed customers, “the manager shall have the right to declare the contractor in default.”
If the contractor is declared in default, at the contractor’s expense, the city has the right to re-advertise for bids and to accept the lowest responsible bid and make a new contract award for the remaining period of time.
If the bid that the city accepts is in excess of the current contract amount, the contractor is liable to pay the difference. Raccoon Refuse has a $349,698 performance bond as a part of the contract.
“I am hopeful that Raccoon will be successful and provide the best service to the city and the citizens,” said Fratus.
The Herald reached out to Raccoon Refuse for comment, but had not received a response by press time.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
