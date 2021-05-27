The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub launched its search for a permanent executive director to help lead the implementation of the hub’s strategic vision and deepen its regional impact with education and workforce training.
“We are excited to take this next important step in the continuing development of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, which is a transformational project,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Titusville’s president. “We are seeking a visionary, inventive and collaborative executive director who will provide strategic leadership to strengthen the hub to help the region flourish.”
The hub, which was launched last summer, consists of three partners: the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Manchester Bidwell Corp.
The permanent executive director will replace Dr. David Fitz, interim executive director, who has led the hub through several important developments and will step down later this year.
The search is being conducted by the search firm Spelman Johnson. The job posting for the executive director position can be found by visiting spelmanandjohnson.com/position/executive-director-pitt-titusville-education-and-training-hub/
In August 2020, Pitt-Titusville launched the hub with the intent to strengthen the region by providing the necessary education and workforce training to help reinvigorate the job market in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“Since launching last August, we have seen great progress at the hub,” Koverola said, “And with a permanent executive director in this leadership role, we are confident we’ll see even greater progress.”
In September, the hub received a $1.2 million Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities project grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which will be used to support the MAC as well as the medical assistant program to be delivered by Manchester Bidwell.
Earlier this year, renovations began at the Broadhurst Science Center and are expected to be completed by the end of the summer. The second phase of campus renovations are expected to begin later this year. Later this year, the University of Pittsburgh will relocate its Manufacturing Assistance Center to Titusville to a temporary site where it will begin offering certification courses in basic machining until planned construction is concluded. For more further updates on the Pitt-Titusville campus, visit titusville.pitt.edu.
