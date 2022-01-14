The Titusville Community Development Agencies announced that Kristen Kerr has been appointed executive director of the Titusville Community Development Agencies.
Kerr is taking the place of previous Executive Director Laurie Baker, as she steps down from that position to work from home.
Baker has worked for the agencies since 1993 in many different positions such as bookkeeper, housing rehab coordinator, grant writer, deputy director and executive director.
Kerr has been with the agencies since 2010, and has worked as financial officer, deputy director and will now be executive director.
Kerr is happy to take over the position in a community that has meant a lot to her. Born in Titusville and a graduate of Titusville High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, Kerr has spent almost all of her life in town. Kerr is raising three kids and three dogs in Titusville with her husband, Shawn.
As part of her role as deputy director, Kerr was also manager of the agency’s retail incubator, The Mercantile, known as “The Merc.”
Baker will continue in her role as grant writer and help with project management. A part-time receptionist will be hired to allow others to take over some of Kerr’s current responsibilities.
Kerr is excited about her new position and has many plans to lead the organization successfully into the future.
“I’m really excited to take on the position as executive director,” said Kerr. “I never would have dreamed 12-years-ago, when I started as financial coordinator, that this would be something I wanted. After working at this organization in many different roles over the years, I started to change my mind. I truly believe in the good that we do for our community and businesses in the area. I’m looking forward to meeting new people, making new connections and learning new things. I’m thankful to everyone I’ve worked with in the past and present and for our wonderful Board of Directors for teaching me, guiding me and believing in me. “
Speaking of Kerr, Baker stated that Kerr is the right choice for the job, and said that she has all the skills necessary to be a successful executive director.
“I believe Kristen will do fine,” said Baker. “She is young enough to have the ambition and energy required in the job, open minded enough to be flexible and change when needed and old enough to have the experience and wisdom required to be successful in the position. I look forward to seeing the agency grow under her leadership.”
