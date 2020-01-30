Edward and Doris Wheeling, of Titusville, will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Edward Wheeling and the former Doris Bunce were married on Feb. 7, 1953 at the Troy Center Methodist Church, with Rev. John Murray officiating.
Edward retired in 1995 from IBEW Electrical No. 5, where he worked for 54 years. He also worked 18 years for Cokain Electric. Prior to that, he served in the Korean Conflict for 3.5 years, after graduating from Titusville High School.
Doris graduated from the Titusville High School and was a homemaker.
The couple have four children, Debra Mercer and her husband, Greg Mercer, of Atlanta, Georgia; Vicky Wheeling, of Warren; the late Kim Wheeling Ravis; and Paul Wheeling and his wife, Kathy, of Guys Mills.
They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to the Wheelings at 9209 Fauncetown Road, Titusville Pa. 16354.
