MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners discussed potentially filing an appeal to the Court of Common Pleas for the consolidation of precincts in both Titusville and Meadville on Wednesday.
The commissioners talked about combining Titusville’s seven voting precincts into three precincts. While no action has yet been taken, the commissioners seemed to be in favor of the change.
“It would be a much more efficient way to conduct elections in those two cities,” said Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is also chairman of the Election Board.
The changes that the commissioners discussed would see Titusville precincts 1-1 and 1-2 combined into Titusville 1, Titusville 2-1 and 2-2 combined to Titusville 2, and Titusville 3, 4 and 5 combined into Titusville 3.
The commissioners are not sure what a time frame for the changes would look like. Commissioner Soff did ask that the topic be put on the next Election Board agenda, and they will discuss the matter with their solicitor.
Commissioner Eric Henry said that those who may be affected by the change should reach out to the commissioners and talk to them “if there is a concern.”
Over the past couple of years Titusville voters have seen a lot of change. Voters have seen combined voting locations, and lots of new faces working the polls. Rules state every precinct must have its own set of poll workers. For Titusville, finding an adequate number has been a challenge. Poll workers from across the county have had to be brought to the city in recent years.
Commissioner Soff said that if Titusville did combine precincts, it would be “less of a struggle to get those positions filled.”
Consolidation is not the only way that the commissioners are looking at helping with poll worker shortage. Also discussed during the meeting was increasing poll worker pay.
The commissioners talked about increasing training pay from $10 to $20, and increasing poll worker and election judge pay by $10. Preliminary estimates say that increasing training pay would cost the county $2,500 per election, and the increase in election day pay would cost $4,000.
The Herald spoke with Commissioner Soff on Thursday about the potential changes. Soff said that the introduction of the precincts came far before he was in county government.
However, he said his “sense” is that they were created when the responsibility of running elections was given to the counties. Townships and boroughs were the appropriate size to have all of their residents vote at a singular location. That just wasn’t possible for the cities of Titusville and Meadville, due to population.
State guidelines recommend that precincts do not have more than 1,200 registered voters, unless there is justification. In the 1950s, according to census data, Titusville had a population of 8,923.
If that population was evenly split into seven precincts, it would mean that each precinct had 1,274.7 people per precinct.
Titusville now, according to 2020 census data, has a population of 5,262. If the population was split into seven precincts, it would leave each precinct with 751.7 people. General population numbers are also larger than the number of registered voters.
Soff said that currently, there are some Titusville precincts with registered voter numbers that are very low. Titusville 5 has around 181 registered voters and Titusville 3 has around 190 registered voters.
Soff said that if precincts 3-5 were combined, the total number of registered voters would be about 800. Not only would this be below the state threshold, but it would still be the smallest of Titusville’s precincts.
The consolidation of Titusville 1-1 and 1-2 would have 960 registered voters and the combination of 2-1 and 2-2 would create a precinct of 1,270 registered voters.
Soff said that even if the precincts were consolidated, Titusville would not have the largest precincts in the county. He said that the precincts would be “still far lower than other precincts in parts of Crawford County.”
The sentiment of consolidation is not one that is recent. Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn, during Wednesday’s meeting, said that the eastern portion of the county, and Titusville in particular, is what he is “most familiar with.”
Weiderspahn and his wife, Cheryl, can be seen at polling locations in Titusville helping out. Weiderspahn said that he and his wife have been talking about consolidation for years, and after what they have seen, they think it is the right option. “It makes perfect sense,” said Weiderspahn.
Talking about elections and voting, a new trend must be part of the conversation, the trend of mail-in ballots. This allows people to skip the polls altogether.
From the discussion, the current election frameworks still take a lot from the past.
“Fewer people are going to the polls,” said Soff. “I don’t see consolidation being a problem at all. I don’t think there will be longer lines.”
For last November’s election, the Crawford Area Transportation Authority offered to drive people to polling locations. With the election being held at the YMCA, there was a thought that getting to a singular location might be difficult. CATA reported getting no calls from voters needing a ride to the polls.
When there were five different polling locations in Titusville, having the seven precincts is something that made more sense. The commissioners said that after going to one polling location, moving forward with one location is still a possibility. They are also considering having three polling locations if there were three precincts.
While the changes to how Titusville votes have been constant, the commissioners feel they are moving in the right direction. Consolidating the precincts is something that could take years, but could help Titusville become self sufficient when it comes to their elections.
“It would be better for the voter and better for the county,” said Soff.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
