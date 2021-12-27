SPARTANSBURG — The Berkey family has always been obsessed with Christmas.
As third generation Christmas tree farmers, Christmas for the family is a year long holiday. When it comes to their Christmas lights, that is also something they work on all year.
Even though families in the area might only come during the holiday season, for the Berkeys, this is something that is always on their mind.
“I am already thinking about what I can do next year,” said Melissa Berkey Holby, choreographer of the light show.
This is the last year that the Berkey family will have two separate displays. The main house on the hill belongs to her father, Bradley Berkey.
Melissa and her family live just down the road. Bradley’s house, located at 44539 Rogers Road, has the full display, with close to 67,000 lights. Melissa’s home has a measly 10,000.
Bradley will be downsizing next year, and Melissa and her family will be moving into the house on the hill, where she will combine the displays.
While next year will see the display morph into one, growing in size slightly, this year was a big step forward for the Berkeys and the display. According to Bradley, “we got a good deal from someone who was getting out of it.”
The Berkey’s bought tens of thousands of the pixel lights from a man located east in the Virginias, and then Melissa got to work.
Bradley will start getting the different displays, the candy canes, trees, “mega trees,” and the rest of the decorations out in August.
Melissa will have started months earlier. Unlike traditional Christmas lights, these pixel lights aren’t just plugged in, they have to be programmed. As Melissa entered the room, Bradley said, “Here comes the brains.”
Years ago, Melissa was on Facebook when she stumbled across a light display in State College. As a Penn State grad herself, when she saw his lights set to the Penn State Fight song, her love of Christmas displays and Penn State called out to her.
“I messaged him about it, then on a whim we drove down to State College,” she said.
He had her come during the day to show the behind the scenes, and then once it went dark, Melissa was able to see what all those wires, receivers and connectors did.
“I looked at my husband and said that we have to do this,” she said. “He responded saying that was exactly what he was afraid of.”
Melissa got home and joined a community of Christmas lovers who, like her friend in State College, spent a lot of their time programming light displays. The group is called xLights Around the World.
The group is built around a Christmas light software developed by a man in Australia. The group has a zoom room, where 24/7 anyone can join and get help working through problems.
When you have software where each light can have millions of different color combinations and effects, with thousands of lights to work with, as Melissa says “the possibilities are just endless.”
Much like how the State College man personalized his display around Penn State, Christmas lovers around the world have personalized their displays in millions of different ways. “Nobody’s show is the same,” she said.
For their Spartansburg display, the Berkeys have some personal twists of their own. Famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was raised on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, just like Melissa.
Swift even wrote a song about growing up on a Christmas tree farm. The Berkey display, which features lights set to 23 songs, has that Christmas tree song set to lights. Being out in the country, they also have a banjo song.
For those who may be inspired by the Berkeys, Melissa said that there sure is a learning curve. Besides the learning, you also need thousands of lights, miles of chords, controllers and a whole other host of electronic parts and receivers.
The Berkeys estimate between three and five miles of wires and chords are spread out in the front lawn. Their display is actually so large that on the software they have to break the yard up into separate sections.
Melissa said that she was amazed when she first started using the programs and pixel lights at what she could do, and how far the technology has come.
As a mother of girls who already have the Christmas spirit, she is excited to see what they will do with light displays throughout their life, as the technology evolves further.
“You no longer just throw lights up. You can use these things to create images and pictures, to tell a story,” she said.
Being a part of the greater Christmas light community, Melissa said that she has yet to run into someone that “does it for the money.”
As people who have lived in Spartansburg for decades, they do it for a community that they love being a part of.
Melissa said that this past week she was in Walmart, when an old family friend came by and talked her up about the displays. It was someone she hadn’t seen or interacted with in years, and the lights brought them together.
Bradley said he went to the doctor, and when he went back to be seen, he was greeted with “That is one awesome light display you have there.”
Besides Christmas, the Berkeys have also used their lights to help the community. When the ride vendor for the Spartansburg Fair canceled, Melissa went to the fairground and threw a little something together.
For Veterans Day at the local firehall, Melissa put up some patriotic-themed lights to surprise the veterans inside.
“The beauty of these lights is that you can use them for anything,” she said.
When she was growing up, the family would always have some sort of decorations on the house. “Whoever knew it would have come to this,” she said.
However, for a family that is focused on Christmas year round, the Berkeys may be the only ones in town that are surprised.
It can take 40 to 80 hours to perfect putting lights to one song. The Berkey show features 23 songs.
While some may not enjoy having cars and people surround their home for an entire month, that is why the Berkeys do it.
“There is nothing better than seeing those cars, seeing the kids get out and dance and sing,” she said.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the Berkey family light display can go to their Facebook page, Holly Jolly Light Show.
The lights run from 5 to 10 p.m. Kids should also bring any letters they might have for Santa, with a return address, as the family is known to help Santa with local letters.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
