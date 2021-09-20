The Titusville Iron Works used to be a massive factory that took up multiple city blocks.
Founded “one year and a mile” from Drake Well’s oil strike, the original machine shop created engines for the oil industry. The iron works was owned by some of the biggest names in town — men who went on to start companies like Sunoco, Citgo, Union 76 and many others.
The Iron Works has pivoted several times in its history, making oil field equipment, boilers, and more. The Iron Works is now in the midst of it’s next pivot — one that involves plenty of beer, food and music.
The building used to be a focal point of business and industry in town, but fell to the wayside. Now, one man is trying to bring the magic back to the structure, and has filled the building with beer, music and an eclectic mix of historical objects for all to enjoy.
“The history is rich and deep here,” said owner Bob Joyce, who wants to show that to the region.
The Iron Works hosts musicians and bands to try and draw fans of the artists to the premise. On Saturday night, the Iron Works is hosting The Probables, a band with a long history of rocking in the Queen City.
Joyce bought the Iron Works machine shop in 2017. He had a vision of creating a place where the community could gather. He also likes old things, and loves to see them return to a state of glory.
At the location, Joyce and his team hosted small pop-up events. They would invite local brewers to pour beers, and have a local eatery provide the food.
“It was a little flavor of what we were planning,” said Joyce.
Since then, the Iron Works has picked up a liquor license, and added the old Iron Works office to its square footage. The inside of the building has also gone through quite the transformation.
“We wanted to take it back close to what the original space looked like,” said Joyce.
That meant opening up original doorways, exposing the brick, and in general “peeling off the last 120 years.”
The space also has added some more modern amenities, like the Airstream beer trailer and brand new band stage. The combination of old and new is what Joyce hopes will get people to come to the Iron Works Tap House.
Joyce is also working on adding loft apartments to the complex.
The beginning of what Joyce calls the green space is starting to take shape. Joyce bought what was the corporate office and drafting and engineering space in 2020, where he now has the only place in Titusville where you can drink a beer outside.
Joyce has plans to add a commercial space to the mix, where garage doors will open to the green space.
What makes the Iron Works Tap House so unique is Joyce’s love of all things old. Tables aren’t just tables, but old moving storage tables that Queen Cutlery would wheel into the safe at night, and wheel back out at the start of the day.
There is the local grocery delivery truck that was used as a Pleasantville fire brush truck. Next to that are historic panels offering information of City Services Citgo, which would turn into one of the largest oil companies in the world.
“A lot of people know about Drake Well, but not many know about the business history,” Joyce said. He didn’t even know the influential oil companies with their roots tied to Titusville.
Joyce was on a trip with his son for his 21st birthday when they drove Route 66 together. At all the small towns that the road runs through, the two noticed how so many of the signs and history of that area come from their small town in Western Pennsylvania.
Titusville used to draw the country’s best and brightest with its oil industry. However, as the years passed, that started to fade.
“As the generations go by, people leave, and take their money with them,” said Joyce. He hopes that the Iron Works and Tap house can put Titusville back on the map.
“We want this to be a destination,” he said. “We want people on car and motorcycle trips to spend a weekend here, or just pass through. Maybe they will have a beer, eat dinner downtown and visit Drake Well before they leave.”
“We want to help get more people into town, and we have a lot of cool crap in here for them to see,” said Joyce.
Currently the Iron Works Tap House is only open on the weekends. They try to schedule a band to come into town every weekend, and offer a space for them to play and for people to come listen and have a few drinks.
On Saturday, a Titusville favorite is stopping by for a show — The Probables. The Probables have played at the Roots and Blues Fest, and also many times at the gazebo for the Concert’s in the Park.
“I have always liked going to Titusville,” said band member Steve Johnson, “You guys always treat us well.”
Johnson describes the band’s sound as “blue collar music, the type of music people can relate to the lyrics and style.”
He feels that their band’s music fits right in with the culture of Titusville, and also the space they will be playing at. Johnson said that those who come to any show by The Probables can expect “good vibes and danceable music.”
The band spent the pandemic working on a new album, and will be playing some of their new songs. While taking time to make some music was nice, Johnson said the band lives for concerts. “We express ourselves in live settings,” he said.
Whether it be for the music, the beer, or the “old stuff”, there is plenty to do at the Iron Works Tap House.
The historic space will continue operating Friday and Saturday nights from 5-11 p.m. until November. Then, like in the beginning, they will do pop-up type events through January, before taking time off until Spring.
As this is their first year being really open, Joyce hopes that the bands and the history will start to make a name in the region, drawing people from all around to see what Titusville has to offer, and all they have offered in their illustrious oil history.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.