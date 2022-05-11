After months of fundraising and weeks of training, the newest member of the Titusville Police Department was sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Amy Nichols on Tuesday. Normally a new officer might receive a badge, but this officer received a box of milk bone treats.
The new officer, Gerif, but affectionately called Griff, is a 15-month-old German Shepard that will help the department with their fight against narcotics. Gerif was originally from Mako, Hungary, but since he was eight weeks old has been trained in the Netherlands, where he learned Dutch. Gerif responds to Dutch commands, even the word “off”, which is one of the many commands he knows, is actually the Dutch word “af.”
To welcome him to the community, and the police force, Gerif was sworn into his post by Judge Nichols. Gerif even had a paw on the Bible for his oath.
“Griff, we are so happy to have you here,” said Judge Nichols. The box of milk bones were a gift from the judge “on behalf of the district court.”
Gerif is a “one-person dog,” and will only listen to commands given to him by his handler, Officer Andrew Carne. Gerif and Carne join newly promoted Narcotics Detective Jeff Prugh in the department’s ongoing fight against narcotics and narcotics trafficking in the area.
“Griff will be an asset not only for our department but to various departments in the region. We have taken numerous steps in our department in the fight against narcotics. This is another step we are taking toward that fight for this community and the surrounding area,” said Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon.
Gerif recently returned from a 12-week training course at Shallow Creek Kennels, which according to Carne, is “one of the premier police dog training centers in the USA.”
Gerif spent the last six weeks of training with Carne. The two were one of 35 pairs of officers and police K9s from across the country that received training at the kennel.
“We got a lot of work in during those six weeks,” said Carne.
The six weeks of training featured 12-hour days where Carne and Gerif would learn skills, but also bond. When the officers show up to training, the dogs have already received months and months of training. The training is more for the officers to get comfortable with the dogs, so that they can use all the training that the dogs have already received.
The first part of the session allows for the dogs to get back to their training levels with their new officers now giving the commands. Once the bonds have been formed, the pairs go through scenario training, showing the handlers all that the dogs can do.
Gerif is trained to track, search for items, search for humans, track using ground disturbance, building searches and narcotics searching. The dog is so well trained, and skilled, that he can detect the human odor of fear. When humans enter their fight or flight mode, they release certain pheromones that the police K9s are trained to smell.
“He can’t smell fear, but he can smell the human odor of fear,” said Carne.
Gerif and Carne finished their training on April 29, and got straight to work. The day after training, April 30, Gerif got his first taste of life on the force. On his first shift Gerif had to sniff a vehicle for narcotics.
Since starting with the department Gerif has sniffed five vehicles, and alerted that there may be drugs in the vehicle once. The two have also twice assisted in the delivering of warrants, just in case the person being served needed to be tracked.
Gerif and Carne do spend a lot of time working with Detective Prugh on narcotics, but they still do act as patrolmen. Carne had worked with narcotics before being Gerif’s handler, but since getting the dog a lot of his work is focused on narcotics.
Working with the new K9 with a role more emphasized on narcotics is not the only way that Gerif has changed Carne’s day.
“I go on a lot more walks now,” he said. “A lot of my day is in three segments, going to the park to work with him on obedience, making sure he has water and is fed, and of course making sure he uses the bathroom outside the station.”
Carne is no stranger to dogs, as his family had many growing up. His stepdad even had a search and rescue dog, and Carne said that allowed him to get some exposure to what life is like living with a working dog.
Even with that exposure, he said living with Gerif is a different animal.
“It is like having a 5-year-old with you at all times,” said Carne. Gerif goes home with Carne after the work day, Carne said he spends 21-hours a day with Gerif. Working dogs have to spend time in their kennels to get their “minds right” to go out and work.
When he isn’t in the kennel, Carne will take the dog to the park, and have some play time and obedience training.
Gerif loves “the ball” and Carne uses the time to make sure Gerif always comes back to him, even when focused on his toy.
“It is great to work on stuff while we are having fun, it is great to see him just be a dog sometimes,” said Carne.
Making sure Gerif can have some fun while also working is important, as he will act as a public education tool for the department, and a good way to introduce kids and the community to the force.
With Gerif now hitting the streets, it was a good time to look back on the journey it took to get Gerif on the force.
When LeGoullon first approached council about adding a police K9, LeGoullon said he thought it could be years before there was a tail wagging at the station.
“Our department is humbled at the amount of support we received from citizens, business owners and the community at large,” said LeGoullon.
LeGoullon said he was recently at an event with other police chiefs, and told them about the new K9. When the other chiefs heard that Titusville’s department was able to raise $75,000 in just three months, “they asked how in the world that was even possible.”
With a community that has felt the effects of narcotics so heavily as Titusville, LeGoullon said it took everyone in the community buying in, and realizing the type of impact a K9 could have on this community.
With the car searches that have already taken place, LeGoullon said the investment in Gerif is already paying off.
