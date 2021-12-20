Two Mile Run County Park is a place where area residents can spread out, have some fun in the sun, and enjoy the great scenery that the Oil Region has to offer.
The park is a favorite destination for the Dykins family, who like to come together and spend family time fishing. The Dykins know that part of what makes the park so special, is what swims beneath the waters of Justus Lake — some massive muskies.
Ernest T. Dykins was out fishing with his son, Ernest Jr., on Tuesday when the pair started catching some really big fish. Dykins said that his sons only really go after the muskies when they fish, and have become experts at catching the beasts.
His sons like to let the fish go after catching them, Dykins said. He likes to eat them.
Both of his sons have caught Muskies around the same size of the one he caught on Tuesday, but one measurement made this fish special.
While on the water, Dykins was using a Medusa lure, a long plastic swim base lure, when all of a sudden he felt something really pulling at his line.
After a long fight with the fish, he was finally able to see what he caught, a 45.5-inch Muskie. While the length was impressive, what really made this fish stand out was the girth.
At 26 inches around, it has the girth of a 55 inch fish. “It’s the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” said Dykins, “But my son caught one bigger this summer.”
The fish put up quite a fight, and really made Dykins struggle. However, with the help of his son, they were able to get the fish on the boat, where they took the memorable photo.
The family likes fishing Justus Lake because it is the perfect place for Muskie to grow to these huge sizes. As the lake is stocked, there is an unlimited supply of food for these fish, who just keep growing and growing.
“They’re really fat in that lake because of all those trout,” said Dykins.
Many comments on the Facebook photo of the fish were from fisherman who were not the least bit surprised that this behemoth came from Justus, many saying they have seen bigger beneath the waters.
Even though he is getting all the credit for the fish, Dykins doesn’t want to take the credit. He said his sons know all there is to know about these fish, all he does is hold the pole.
Dykins didn’t even really want to go fishing that day, until his son talked him into it. Dykins said he was glad he went. “We had a really good afternoon,” he said.
The fish he is holding in the photo that has gone somewhat viral, receiving more than 600 likes and 450 shares on the park’s Facebook page, is one of many monster Muskies the duo caught that day.
As his sons release their Muskies, Dykins said that he just had to take this one home with him. He was considering eating it, but decided that this fish is one that deserves to be on a wall somewhere. That means something too, because Dykins loves eating Muskie.
“You have to broil them in butter,” he said. “They taste just like lobster.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
