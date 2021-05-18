When asked who was making the messiest slime, kids at five of the six booths yelled out, “We are!”
While the messiest slime may be a mystery, the laughs, smiles and good times being had were obvious.
The Titusville Regional Literacy Council held a Family Fun Night where kids and adults had a blast making their own slime with ingredients that can be found at home.
The event had six tables set up where kids were able to make different kinds of slime. There was sand slime, the soupy exploding slime, dish soap slime, glitter slime, foam ball slime and cloud dough slime.
All the different types of slimes involved combining different ingredients to make the sticky substance.
“This combines family bonding and STEM learning,” said TRLC Executive Director Kelli Davis. Davis said that the combination of different chemicals and ingredients gives younger kids a “beginners introduction” to chemistry — something they will learn later on in their academic pursuits.
The exploding slime, for example, includes vinegar and baking soda. When combined, what happens next is similar to the old- fashioned baking soda volcanoes.
While the event was educational, it was also messy. For some, the mess was the reason they showed up.
“I love getting messy,” said six-year-old Aaliyah Foster, “No joke.”
Foster was at slime night with her brothers, 10-year-old Aiden and 11-year-old Alex.
Davis said parents came up to her and thanked her for hosting the event.
“They said they were glad you are doing it so we don’t have to clean up the mess at home,” said Davis.
While Aaliyah may have been there for the mess, her brother Alex was there for the science.
“My favorite part is that it is sciency,” he said. Science is Alex’s favorite subject. “Science is cool and fun, I love it.”
Alex even made his own experiment. On one of the tables was a gloop of mangnetic slime. This slime had magnet fragments in it and responded by sticking to bigger magnets when placed in the slime.
“I had a hypothesis that the magnetics would leave the slime,” said Alex, “But I was proven wrong.”
“Our goal is fun,” said Davis, “we want to bring families together.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TRLC has had to host fewer events. Davis hopes that this summer the Family Fun Nights will return to normal, with families coming together to have a good time.
The slime event was not just their usual Family Fun Night, but was also part of the Re-make Learning Days. Kids were able to attend events at both the YWCA and YMCA where they learned about science while having fun.
As TRLC hopes to continue hosting these events in the months to come, Davis wanted parents to know that their events are open to the community and free.
The events are geared towards kids under eight, but are “loved by all ages.”
Part of the TRLC’s programming includes family literacy, which provides learning to all members of the family, both adults and kids. Seeing as their programming is for everyone, Davis felt that her events should be too.
“Kids of all ages love our events, including me too,” said Davis.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
