It’s that time of year again where city residents need to dispose of the leaves falling from the trees.
This is the first year of leaf pickup with Raccoon Refuse and some policies are different.
Raccoon Refuse will be coming into town this Saturday and the next four Saturdays, running until Nov. 13.
When Raccoon Refuse comes to pick up the leaves, they won’t take just any bag of leaves. Raccoon Refuse will only pick up leaves in biodegradable and paper bags.
Raccoon Refuse also will not be collecting sticks or branches during their leaf pickup runs.
City Manager Neil Fratus has advised residents to bundle the sticks and leave them out with their regular garbage. Raccoon Refuse will only accept bundles of sticks that are less than four feet in length.
During the leaf season, Fratus also asked residents to refrain from blowing or raking leaves into the street. Not only is putting your leaves in the street against city ordinance, but it can clog up catch basins and negatively impact the city sewer systems.
Before disposing of leaves in other ways, Fratus asked that residents call City Hall with any questions related to leaf disposal. The City will have their leaf truck collect leaves later in the season.
