The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors voted unanimously on Monday night to approve the 2021-22 proposed budget.
The proposed budget includes real estate tax increases to residents in all three counties that the district serves.
The budget is not finalized, and the Tax/Finance Committee expects to have meetings discussing the budget before it is due to be approved on June 21.
According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the board will “do what we need to do over the next month to review all aspects of the budget prior to the adoption of the final budget.”
The district is looking to potentially increase real estate taxes 1.64 mills (3.9%) for Crawford County, 0.72 mills (3.9%) for Venango County and 3.38 mills (6.4%) for Warren County.
The proposed budget has expected expenses of $38,273,403 and expected revenues of $37,591,116. This leaves the district with a deficit of $682,287.
According to Business Manager Shawn Sampson, the reason for the raised taxes comes down to a few issues. Sampson said that the district did not raise taxes last year, due to the pandemic. The district however, through continued freezes in the state basic and special education subsidies, charter school tuition and special education costs, has seen a need for further funding.
As the district has received “significant federal funding,” Sampson said that the funds need to be used carefully. The federal funds have an expiration date and if the district uses the funds for reoccuring spending, they will be left with a deficit when the funding has run out.
Sampson said that the federal funding will be used “to offset local and state revenue shortfalls and provide enhanced education programs needed to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The proposed tax increase sets a ceiling of what the school district could raise taxes up to. The numbers listed may not be what residents see when the final version passes.
In other business, the school board approved a number of contracts that have to do with district buildings.
The board voted to approve the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) project with McClure company to carry out work on the high school HVAC units. The contract is for $1,678,379. The district proposed the project so that the HVAC work can be done in coordination with the roof replacement project.
The board also approved a contract for the purchase of furniture for the ECLC building for $140,753.39.
Meeting notes
Kevin O’Neill was re-elected board treasurer. Jeremiah Morrison was re-elected board secretary.
Knox Law Firm was appointed for school solicitor, labor attorney and special education for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board approved a resolution with Advent Communications Systems to replace district-wide phones. The contract is for $109,604.33. The phone system will replace the previous system that is 16-years-old.
