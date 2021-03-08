Between the smell of bacon, the chatter of regular customers and the stacks of plates emptied by those customers, Missy Wescoat received a high honor from the City of Titusville on Friday.
Wescoat has been a staple of the Titusville community for decades. The owner of Missy’s Arcade Restaurant, known for its walls adorned with Coca-Cola memorabilia and built in a 50s diner style, celebrated her 20-year anniversary running the eatery.
To celebrate the accomplishment, and maybe an excuse for what he calls “a mean omelette,” Mayor Jon Crouch presented Wescoat with a key to the City. Crouch was joined for breakfast by City Manager Neil Fratus, Deputy Mayor William McCrillis and Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry.
Wescoat likes to describe her restaurant as a “second home” for those in Titusville. She sees her customers as more than just patrons.“This community is my family,” she said.
Wescoat and her family celebrated a big milestone with 20 years in business. Her favorite part of the restaurant is the size. The cozy interior allows for a community feel.
“This is a place where strangers will sit down and talk to each other,” she said.
After 20 years, Wescoat is still eager to serve those who come into her restaurant, even though she no longer has an appetite for certain foods. “We serve so many burgers,” she said. “After cooking so many all day, I don’t even really eat them anymore.”
Burgers may be one of the most popular offerings on the menu, but for their anniversary, Wescoat decided to go “old school.”
To harken back to when she first opened, Wescoat had a special menu with special prices. Breakfast and lunch prices took a stpe back in time.
When asked about her goals when first opening Missy’s, Wescoat said she “always liked homestyle places, where everyone can come to eat no matter their walk of life.”
It seems she found the key to reaching her goal and she can also serve as an official locksmith if the door to the City needs opening. “This is amazing,” said Wescoat after receiving the key. She wanted to thank the community for “such tremendous support over the years.”
Looking back over her career feeding Titusville residents, Wescoat thought back to a time when her business struggled.
“The biggest challenge I faced was that fire,” she said.
In 2018, a fire broke out in the 100 block of South Diamond Street. Having to deal with fire and water damage, she decided take the tough road. Instead of closing — she rebuilt.
“We completely rebuilt, and went back to our roots,” she said. Missy’s was famous for her Coca-Cola themed wallpaper. During the rebuild, she really leaned into the 50s theme, adorning all her walls with Coca-Cola products.
The wall items were not all added by herself. Wescoat said that her “coolest memories” are the Coca-Cola themed decorations and items brought in by customers.
“Everything on these walls has a little story behind it,” she said.
Wescoat isn’t the only person who admires the décor. Crouch said, “the 50s diner look with the Coca-Cola products — people love it.”
Crouch mentioned he had met a couple from New York City who had been to Missy’s and raved about the uniqueness.
Crouch said that anyone who steps through Missy’s front door will always want to come back due to the “outstanding service and good food.” Crouch said there is nothing like Wescoat’s famous Friday fish dinner, especially when paired with friendly servers.
While she celebrates 20 years running, Wescoat is looking forward to 20 more years feeding Titusville.
In years to come, Wescoat hopes “to still see us here running.”
She said although it seems so far off, she might still be working, manning the grill and celebrating anniversaries for decades to come. “I’m not going anywhere anytime soon,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.