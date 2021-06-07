By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville’s prom came roaring back this year as sophomores, juniors and seniors enjoyed a night of dancing under the lights.
After last year’s prom was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were happy to get the chance to hold the event. This year’s theme was “Roaring 20s,” an homage to the decade which the Titusville students are going out to the world in.
The evening culminated with Margaret Ditty and Joseph Banner being crowned 2021 prom king and queen.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of how these students have been able to learn in the classroom, and compete on the field, besides masks being worn inside, the students were able to have a real prom experience.
“We are so grateful that we were able to host prom 2021,” said Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler. She said that after all they have been through, “the kids deserve this.”
Keebler greeted all the attendees at the entrance as they proceeded through the front doors. When they passed her she elbow- bumped the students and told them to “have fun.”
The prom king and queen are voted on by the students, their peers. This year, Margaret Ditty and Joseph Banner were crowned royalty.
“It’s an honor,” said Ditty, “There are so many great people in this school.” She also said kind words to her fellow prom court members, who she wanted to compliment for being so great throughout the entire process. “The other girls are all so incredible, so kind and so caring to all the kids at school,” she said.
Banner was surprised to hear his name called. “If you had asked me last year I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said.
Banner said that with so many great guys in the school, “It’s hard to believe it would be me.”
Speaking of the other nominees, Banner wanted to congratulate them. “It was a great group of guys, it really could have gone either way.” He also wanted to thank his fellow classmates, and said it was “an honor to be selected.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
