On Thursday afternoon, Titusville City Council finally put the recent trash crisis behind them, as they unanimously voted to approve an emergency contract for refuse and recycling with Tri-County Industries, based out of Grove City.
Council approved a two-year contract with the company, that will end on Aug. 31, 2024. To approve the emergency contract, Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch had to proclaim a state of emergency based on a potential public health crisis.
The new contract will see the city pay $26 per service (household served) per month, not including administrative fees. The former contract with Raccoon Refuse saw customers pay $18.51 per service. For the entire city, the previous contract saw the city pay roughly $30,000 for refuse and recycling services. The new contract will cost the city around $56,420 a month.
“My opinion is that this is a great contract with a fair cost,” said City Manager Neil Fratus. “They could’ve charged us $30 or $40. We were in their hands.”
As of the signing of the contract, there will not be an increase in the rate charged to citizens by the city. Council will discuss at their next meeting whether they feel they need to increase the rate.
Mentioned in the proclamation of the state of emergency, Crouch said that on July 1, 2021, the city started a contract with Raccoon Refuse, a refuse company based out of Spartansburg. He said that in the year since, the city has “struggled” with Raccoon Refuse fulfilling their contractual obligations.
The proclamation said that on Aug. 15, the company notified the city that they were immediately closing operations. That meant they would no longer be picking up garbage in the city. In the meantime, city employees, including workers from the public works department, acted as garbagemen, picking up trash for a week.
By proclaiming a state of emergency, the city was able to bypass the bidding process and secure an emergency contract. Fratus said that the bidding process could’ve taken 45 days, too long for the city to continue providing refuse service.
Fratus said if a state of emergency had not been proclaimed, he is not sure what the city would have done, but things could have been bad.
“There is a definitely a sense of relief. We acted as quickly as we could,” said Fratus. He said that he is thankful that Tri-County was able to accommodate the city of this size.
“We are not a small town. Hats off to them for giving us this relief,” he said.
For city refuse customers, the switch to Tri-County means a switch in their pickup days. For this week only, Tri-County will be offering a special Saturday pickup to get city residents caught up on their garbage services.
Moving forward, some city residents will see their trash picked up on Tuesdays, those who previously had Thursday pickups will have their garbage picked up on the same day.
Included in the contract and cost is two bins to all city customers. One bin will be for trash and the other for recycling. Once the bins are delivered, Tri-County will only take garbage and recycling from their bins. Until the bins are delivered, Tri-County will be combining both trash and recycling.
Fratus said he is appreciative that Tri-County has acted so quickly and will be offering the special Saturday pickup.
“They have acted quickly, and we are grateful that they are helping us get out of this refuse mess,” he said.
Images of the new trash schedule can be found on the city website CityOfTitusvillePa.Gov, and on the city’s Facebook page. The new schedule is also being mailed out to all city customers.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
