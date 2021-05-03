By Garrett Dvorkin
WARREN, Warren County — A major initiative in Tidioute has taken another step forward after Warren County Commissioners voted to approve the use of Act 13 money to help fund a strategic planning initiative.
At their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, the Warren County Commissioners approved $12,500 that will complete the funding for Tidioute’s Heart and Soul group.
According to its website, Community Heart and Soul is a resident-driven process that engages the entire population of a town in identifying what they love most about their community, what future they want for it, and how to achieve it.
The organization has worked with numerous small towns and communities across the country on improving where they call home.
Community Heart and Soul selected four communities within Pennsylvania to administer programming. Of the four communities, two are in Warren County. The municipalities are Tidioute and Youngsville.
When a municipality receives the designation from the organization, it is awarded funding to help pay for programming. While Tidioute received $37,500 for the services, there was still a gap in funding that the county commissioners filled in.
“There was a shortfall in funding to be able to award the program to both municipalities,” said Warren County Director of Planning and Zoning Dan Glotz.
Heart and Soul came to the county asking for the use of Act 13 funding to be able to deliver programming to both Tidioute and Youngsville.
Community Heart and Soul enters into two-year programs with municipalities that want to redefine their communities. Glotz said that much of the funding will go to bring in consultants who will help the communities through the process.
The goal is to develop a comprehensive plan for the Tidioute community that will allow them to focus their efforts, together, on moving the borough into the future. Community Heart and Soul focuses on telling the story of an area, and including citizens in the act of defining what that story is.
“Tidioute is a beautiful place that needs assistance,” said Commissioner Jeff Eggleston, “When communities are trying to re-define themselves, they need a plan to do it.”
Eggleston said that a big part of this initiative is leveraging what they have received to get more funding down the line. A common problem, according to Eggleston, is when municipalities are looking for funding for projects, they do not have a comprehensive plan.
When applying for grants and other funding, government agencies will often ask “what do you have that already has a plan for it,” said Eggleston.
For a community like Tidioute with “limited resources,” initiatives like this can make a big difference. “This creates ability for future investment,” said Eggleston.
In other business, the county voted to adopt the 2021 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The county is required to update the plan every five years.
According to Commissioner Benjamin Kafferlin, this time around it was more of a “complete overhaul.” Now that the county has adopted the plan, county municipalities can also choose to adopt it. Municipalities that do not adopt the plan can have trouble receiving disaster funding when hazards do occur.
