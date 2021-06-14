By Owen Krepps
Herald Intern
GUYS MILLS — Maplewood High School held its 2021 graduation ceremony Thursday night to celebrate the 58 members of the graduating class.
The ceremony was spearheaded by Principal Ken Wolfarth and included speeches from Alexis Doolitte, Breanna Sterling and Class President Kelis Joilet.
Several students who graduated received recognition and were separated into three categories; honors, high honors and distinguished.
On addition, 21 members of the class were members of National Honor Society and one student, Keegan Waychoff has been enlisted in the military.
Members of the PMEA All-State Musicians, Lydia Sleeman and Regina Troyer performed “Found/Tonight” followed by the senior band and chorus selections performing as well, headed by Mr. Jamie Gardner and Mr. Scott Zurcher, respectively.
Hats were thrown, diplomas were handed out and tears were shed as the graduates became alumni of Maplewood High School in a crowded and humid gymnasium in Guys Mills.
Afterwards, the students took to the streets to celebrate graduation, marching through Townville escorted by local fire departments.
This event started last year due to COVID-19 cancelling traditional graduations, but now will look to become a traditional festivity.
The class motto for the 2021 Tigers is “Our lives are before us. Our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.” The class colors are coral and ivory and the class flower is the stargazer lily.
