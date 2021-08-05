Between the squeals of children, the blares of sirens and the sight of smiles and laughter, real connections between the community and emergency personnel were made Tuesday at Titusville’s second annual National Night Out.
The event allowed for all Titusville residents, kids and adults alike, to come out and have a positive experience with fire, police, ambulance and tow truck personnel from various Titusville agencies. The night also featured outreach from the department, who raffled off bikes for kids, and collected clothes, food and school supplies for a local charity.
Titusville’s Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon hopes that this year’s event will build on momentum started last year.
National Night Out has been a country-wide event that started in Philadelphia in the 1970s. The official night out started in 1984 and has grown ever since.
Chief LeGoullon said that with the current police climate in this country, his department wanted to start participating.
“Given the national atmosphere with police, it is an important time to have community relations,” he said, “We want an open relationship with our community, and want to increase that, especially now.”
Part of that relationship comes from creating positive memories with emergency personnel. Unlike when their lights are on and they may be hard at work, LeGoullon sees the National Night Out as “ a very approachable setting.”
The hope is that people can come out and in “an open setting where people can enjoy having contact with us and other first responders.”
Too often, first responders are seen as a man in a uniform, someone who shows up when times are bad. Through having conversations and sharing information and laughs, LeGoullon said it allows the public “to see us as people.”
Officer David Brooks has organized both National Night Out events for the department. This year he said he found organizations reaching out to him, wanting to be a part of the event.
Each year, Brooks hopes that the event can keep growing. Brooks said that the community has been so good to the emergency services, that “even if it is just one night,” he wants to give back to the community that means so much to them. Part of that outreach included a sno-cone truck that gave away free treats, the police union’s purchase of bicycles to be given away and collection boxes for Associated Charities.
Jacklyn Schwab and Eliana Nichols are two young girls who just happened to be riding their bikes when they saw the commotion at the station.
While they said that all the vehicles they went in “are really cool,” their favoriteswas the police car. The interview, however, was cut short as the Shambaugh’s Tow Truck was far more alluring.
“Hey, lets go get in the tow truck,” said Schwab, followed by the two running to see what the big piece of equipment did, and how it is used.
Unlike the other departments, Titusville’s ambulance service, Emergy Care, brought out the big guns for the event. Those interested were able to meet Andy, the remote control ambulance that a former dispatcher used to take to classrooms for education.
Andy, a smaller remote controlled vehicle that looks like the ambulance, according to Field Supervisor Matt Shaffer, allows kids to get more comfortable with ambulances.
“Once they see the little one, they can go to the bigger ambulance and feel more comfortable,” said Shaffer.
Andy is equipped with lights, sirens, and eyes that can be opened and closed, with “Call 911” written on them. Andy was frequently followed by a train of little kids who were enamored by it.
Part of what the emergency services hoped would happen is allowing for the public to get a better understanding of what they do, and how difficult their jobs can be.
Titusville Fire Department Lieutenant James Brown hopes that people realize when you have a two-man crew on staff, how much can go into one single call.
The fire department has four trucks — two standard 1,000-gallon trucks, a tower truck with the extending ladder and a four wheel drive engine that holds 700 gallons.
When they get a call, the two men of duty have to take whatever engine they think will work best, and communicate to whoever comes for backup to bring the rest.
In the past couple of months, the department has been swamped with brush fires and power line problems. Every time they go out, first, they have to “sort out and dispatch.”
Besides educating the public on the workings of the emergency services, part of the event was to see the kids interact with the emergency vehicles, all with smiles on their faces.
“First of all, we want to be thinking about the kids,” said Chief LeGoullon, who continued saying he hopes kids can continue to build positive relationships with emergency personnel.
If riding in the fire truck, or sitting in the back of a police car can make the emergency services personnel more approachable, then that is something they are more than willing to do.
Even after working with the equipment for years, the personnel like showing off their stuff.
“Everyone thinks (the fire trucks) are cool,” said Brown, “Even I still think they are really cool.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
