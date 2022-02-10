For the first time since the pandemic, a group gathered and had a sweet time at the Tarbell House.
Sticky fingers and sweet tooths came to the house this past Sunday as the Oil Region Alliance, with the help of Titusville Deputy Mayor Sara Jones, held a chocolate candy making workshop at the historic home.
Jones, who was the workshop leader, tried to show the group that working with chocolate isn’t as difficult as they might think, and making chocolate candy can be forgiving, but not for your hips.
Over a two-hour period, Jones and those who attended the workshop got to experience the fun that is making chocolate candies. The group had a good time sometimes struggling to recreate the samples that Jones had brought in.
One lesson was learned — no matter how they look, they all taste delicious. Some attendees might not have taken home as much as others, as the creations were just as delicious to eat while making them as they were when they were finished.
The class created cookie dough truffles, homemade Almond Joys and of course the Valentine’s Day special, chocolate covered strawberries.
Just as she does at home, Jones showed the class how to make these sweet treats with no machines, no baking and no measuring.
“The goal is to learn how to make them easily,” said Jones. She also said that some people can be afraid of candy making, and that this class was a way to break down some of those misconceptions.
“Chocolate stays softer longer than you might think,” said Jones. “Some people think that you have to work super fast with chocolate, but you can really take your time.”
This was the first time that Jones had tried to make the candies with a group, though she is an experienced candy maker. As someone who likes to give homemade gifts, Jones spends the year collecting interesting recipes, and in one weekend in December, gets to work.
“I give dozens of types of candy as Christmas gifts, and I do it all in one weekend,” she said. “These types of creations are hard to mess up, it’s not like baking.”
As this was Jones’ first time teaching with chocolate, it was far from her first time educating in the Tarbell House. As a teacher at the Titusville Area School District, she is no stranger to the Tarbell House, and all that Tarbell did in her life.
“It is a beautifully restored historic home. It is nice to be able to work in these rooms and utilize a historic place in a modern way,” said Jones.
She also said that through events like this, even those who might not be the biggest history buffs get a way to enjoy the space. “It is a great way for just about anyone to see the beauty in this house,” she said.
It might not have been a day for informing students on the life of Ida Tarbell, but those who attended the workshop learned a lot about chocolate candy, and came away with an entirely new skillset.
Jones explained that when it comes to chocolate candy making, the first thing you need is chocolate. Jones showed that she doesn’t try to get fancy with it, she just buys the disks of chocolate, and then throws it in the microwave. Once you have your bowl of chocolate, you then get the things to dip.
Jones tried to have the workshop go over three different ways of creating candies. Of the three creations that the participants took home with them; one involved rolling cookie dough and dipping it in chocolate, the other had you put chocolate in a mold, then fill with a filling, and the third was just dipping fruit in chocolate.
Jones explained that rolling, filling cups and dipping were three of the pillars of candy making.
Once the candies were created, it was time to decorate. As just an introduction, Jones tried to keep it simple and safe. She said she would usually top some of her candies by crushing nuts and sprinkling on top, but for the workshop the decorations involved sprinkles, and drizzling.
Drizzling proved to be one of the more difficult skills for the class to learn, as heavy hands and lazy wrists lead to globs of the decorative white chocolate coming down on the creations.
Jones did give attendees a recipe book that included the three creations made on Sunday, as well as other fun treats for the class to try out in their own kitchen.
According to Jones, the recipe book includes “interesting ingredients that might not usually go together,” like peanut butter and potato chip truffles and crunchy toffee buckeyes.
The kitchens and bathrooms at the house got a good use for the first time in a long time, as bowls, and hands, needed frequent washes so to not get sticky.
The ORA’s Abbe Popescu helped Jones run the event as an assistant chef, and made frequent trips to fill up the crock pots with more melted chocolate. Popescu said she was happy to see the house get some more use, after only having self guided tours at the house since the pandemic started.
“Before the pandemic hit we had teas regularly, and events almost monthly,” she said. “This is our first foray back to group events.”
She said that if the event went well, which the attendees would say it did, that there could be more sweet events at the Tarbell House in the future.
The ORA is looking to bring back teas to the Tarbell House, and adding more events to the house’s calendar. The next event scheduled for the house is just after Earth Day, on April 23, for Earth Day activities. For more information about the event, and other work that the ORA does in the region, go to OilRegion.Org.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
