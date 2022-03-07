PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Pleasantville Elementary kicked off Reading Across America Week.
The school, which looks more like a planetarium, is decked out in spaceships, stars, planets and aliens to try and give students a positive experience with reading. To celebrate the week of reading, the school is hosting a plethora of contests, challenges and tournaments, with the goal of having their students read for 100,000 minutes before April 1.
The beginning of March always kicks off Read Across America Week. The week is centered on Dr.Seuss’ birthday, and was started to encourage kids to read both in school and at home.
To celebrate Seuss, and all other authors who have helped kids fall in love with whimsical stories and a whole host of new friends — the characters they created — Pleasantville Elementary uses the week as a spirit week of sorts.
All week students and teachers alike will be dressing up to celebrate the act of reading, with days like out of this world day— where everyone is encouraged to dress like an alien, astronaut or Star Wars character — shining star day, black out day and for Dr.Seuss’ birthday, a Seuss day.
“Projects like this, where our staff goes above and beyond, is what the kids remember long after they have left these halls,” said Pleasantville Elementary Principal Shawn Fink.
This year’s theme is “Blast into Reading,” and the main way that the school is celebrating, although there are many other activities, is the Blast into Reading Competition.
The entire cafeteria is decorated like a solar system. There are planets spread throughout the space that represent reading milestones. The planets start with Neptune, the furthest planet from the sun, which represents the 1,000 minutes of reading mark.
Other planets represent other reading goals, leading up to the sun, which represents the final goal of 100,000 minutes.
The staff has created a rocket ship that tracks the students’ progress. The ship travels to the distant planets every time the school reaches a new milestone.
The entire reading month is boiled down to stickers. When a student reads for 20 minutes, they get a sticker. The amount of reading that they do is tied into a host of competitions.
There are individual class competitions, grade competitions and also a school-wide competition. The top class of readers wins a prize like a popcorn party, while the top reader in each grade will get a “space bag” full of little space themed gifts.
“Kids love having competitions, it pushes them. I noticed last year the kids were rooting for their class, while also striving individually to win prizes and read books,” said Leah Shaver, a second grade teacher and driving force behind many of the reading week efforts.
Every student who participates in reading, if the school hits their goal, gets a prize. While the competitions are fun and good natured, the goal is to create shared experiences between the students.
When there is so much focus on something, like the school has done with space and reading, it is hard not to get caught up.
“This is intrinsic motivation. We want the kids talking about the books, characters and authors that they experience,” said Shaver.
Other shared experiences include DEAR time, when students Drop Everything And Read. When the announcement goes out over the loud speaker, all students, no matter what they are doing or what class they are in, drop what they are doing and pick up a book.
Getting the students to read is priority number one. Another goal of the reading month is to expose kids to all types of books and characters, and get them to read something they might not have considered before.
With March Madness around the corner, Pleasantville decided to introduce their students to a book tournament. Every day kids across the school read two books, and vote on their favorite.
The winner then moves on, just like in the basketball tournament. At the end of the month, only one book will be left standing, which will be crowned the school’s favorite book.
All of the efforts that the staff have gone to to decorate the school and create friendly competition is in the name of reading.
As Shaver put it, “If we can get one kid to love reading out of this, we are doing our job.”
For Vanessa Crowther, Title 1 Reading Specialist for the school, getting that one kid to love reading is something that will pay off down the line. At the elementary level, the habits and skills that students learn pay dividends down the line as they leave Pleasantville and move into middle and high school.
“It is imperative for kids this young to have a positive experience with reading,” said Crowther. “Research shows that become better readers and learners help build foundational skills.”
At a more personal level, Crowther said that a lot can be learned from books in tough times like this.
“Kids need to be exposed to these characters and stories,” she said. “They can learn lessons in these books that can’t be taught in the classroom.”
