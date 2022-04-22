Every mother will say that their child is one in a million. For one area mother, Krystal Bavis, her son, Noah, is one in a billion.
After he was born, Noah was diagnosed with Mosaic Trisomy 12, a disease with only two known patients in the world.
“There is just so little information available on his disorder,” said Krystal. “I want to raise awareness because people don’t know Noah or his disease. He is such a special kid.”
Krystal gave birth to Noah when she was in high school. He was born 10 weeks early.
Krystal knew that “preemie” babies can have health problems, and prepared herself mentally for what was to follow.
“I thought he was just to be a normal preemie, but a month after he was born it all changed,” she said. While in the incubator, whenever Noah would eat his oxygen levels would drop to almost zero. It was not just his lungs that struggled, as he was diagnosed with multiple different heart defects.
As he got older, Krystal started to notice more things that didn’t add up. Noah started to develop squinty eyes, pointed ears with holes in the top and he just wasn’t growing the way he should. The doctors started to worry about a genetic problem and Noah underwent tests.
When the results came back, they saw that Noah’s twelfth chromosome had duplicated, and accounted for 47% of his DNA. The official name for this is Mosaic Trisomy 12, which is somewhat similar but different than Trisomy 21, which is commonly referred to as Downs Syndrome.
Trisomy 12 had only been identified five times ever, with just one person being diagnosed making it to adulthood.
“They told me I would never be able to take him home from the hospital, but here he is nine years later,” said Krystal.
That is not to say his life has been an easy one. Noah is the same size as his six- year-old brother, is non-verbal, and is blind in one eye. Noah just this week was added to the transplant list for new eyes.
Since birth, Noah has continued to beat the odds. Doctors said he would never be able to walk. Last year, after physical therapy and lots of practice, Noah walked on his own for the first time.
Krystal will never forget the first time that Noah scooted on his butt over to her for the first time. Krystal said mobility is such an important part of a child having a good quality of life.
“They said he would probably never be able to do that, but he scooted over to me at 100 mph. I couldn’t stop crying about it,” she said. “He is absolutely a fighter. He has beaten all the odds. Having him has been a real emotional rollercoaster.”
Noah has had more than 15 surgeries on his eyes. He had open heart surgery when he was just five-years-old. No matter what has been thrown at him, he always overcomes.
All that surgery, and all that struggle, has had an impact on the family.
“He has gone through more than most adults,” she said.
Noah has to go every week or two down to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Every time Krystal hears an ambulance, her body locks up. Krystal also has two other kids, and caring for all three of them has put a strain on the family.
As a single mother of three, it takes all she has for Krystal to keep their little family together. With such a rare disease, with so few also suffering from it, Krystal said there are a lot of times where she feels alone.
“There are awareness ribbons for so many disorders, but not for his,” she said. “There is just not as much help out there as you would think.”
Noah has health insurance to help with medical costs, but the true cost of his disorder is much greater.
Noah is wheelchair bound, but his house does not have a ramp or a first floor bathroom. Krystal’s vehicle, which she uses to take him to Pittsburgh, is not handicap accessible.
“We are at a stand still. As a single parent it is all on me, and I still have two other boys to take care of,” said Krystal.
Recently Krystal had to take time off of work to drive Noah to Pittsburgh. Having had to take off so much time to help Noah, she lost her job.
“Juggling all I have to, it just feels impossible to work full-time,” she said.
Despite all the challenges, Krystal said that she wouldn’t change a thing about her son. Noah is her first-born and her best friend.
“God gives special babies to special people,” she said. “I wouldn’t change him for anything. He is the happiest kid in the world.”
Although he isn’t verbal, she said the two of them have developed a little language of their own. She said she always knows when something is wrong, and also when he is happy. A mother always knows.
“He might not eat, or talk, but he loves to play and wrestle with his brothers,” she said.
Krystal wants to change the stigma around kids who might be special. She said that Noah is an amazing kid, and not many in the area know about him.
“This type of thing can happen to anybody, something that happened at random,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know about his disorder, but it does not define him. He is a little miracle.”
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Krystal and Noah with expenses related to his disorder. Krystal said that with gas prices going up, getting to Pittsburgh every week has become very expensive.
The GoFundMe campaign can be found online at gofund.me/e9c0d5d8. The name of the campaign is Fight for Noah.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
