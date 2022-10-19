The forests surrounding Titusville echoed with the pounding of feet this weekend, as the Oil Creek 100 Trail Run was held for the 13th time. Hundreds of racers from all over the country poured into Titusville to tackle one of three different races: a 50k, a 100k, or the punishing 100 miler, spread out over a course that winds through the picturesque Oil Creek State Park.
According to Oil Creek 100 Race Organizer Tom Jennings, there were 420 registered racers, with 45 of those bowing out before the race began. The premiere race of the event, the 100 mile race, had 90 participants this year, with the rest of the field spread out between the two shorter races. The contestants came from far and wide, with entries from Oregon, Colorado, and even Ontario. All ages of athletes also competed, with the youngest competitors being 18 years old, and the oldest registrant being Titusville's own Norm Pattison, at 74.
The races were given a staggered start, with 100 milers going first, starting before sunrise at 5 a.m. Next out of the gate were the 100k contestants, with a 6 a.m. start. The 50k participants began their journey just as the sun was finally making it's appearance at 7a.m. The early going was accompanied by some periods of light drizzle, but by 11 a.m., the clouds had blown away, and the weather cleared up nicely for the duration of the race.
Runners found themselves faced with a monster of a course that starts at Titusville Middle School. The beginning of the course has runners on city streets, giving them time to spread out before plunging them into the narrow, tree lined path that comprises the rest of the course. The course follows the Gerard Hiking Trail, twisting and turning through the historic hillsides and making a 50 kilometer loop that features 5,459 feet of elevation change. The 50k racers make this loop once, the 110k racers run it twice, and the 100 mile racers traverse it three times, and add a special 7.5 mile loop known as the “Boughton Acid Works Going Home Loop” on their last lap to complete their journey.
Several volunteer organizations were tasked with overseeing the runners' safety. Diane Hillyard, Commander of the Civil Air Patrol's Franklin Squadron, says this is the second year her organization has taken part.
Four safety stations were located throughout the course, situated at the start/finish line, the midpoint in Petroleum Center, and two posts in the forest between. Over fifty volunteers took part in manning the locations which provided water, snacks and heating stations as well as directions to lost runners. Hillyard stated that they “had no problems this year, knock on wood.”
Race volunteer Stephanie Ford explained how the volunteers work in shifts, so as to make sure there is always someone available at the stations for runners.
“I'm a trail runner, and I appreciate volunteers, because without them, your race sucks. They are helpful with getting you along to your miles and finishing goal. I love to help others succeed in their dreams. It requires a lot of filling water bottles, making grilled cheese, ramen noodles with broth, and saying encouraging words. The OC 100 is special because Tom (Jennings) made it like a family. New or old faces, you're in it together,” said Ford.
When all was said and done, 18 year old Clinton Hepler of Cranberry came across the line first in the 100 mile race, winning with a time of 21:54:11.90. The winner of the 100k race was 24 year old Reagan McCoy of Lock Haven, clocking in at 10:05:21.50. Rounding out the event, the 50k winner was Dan Goldstein, who finished with a time of 4:54:35.50.
Local runners made a strong showing in the races. In the 50k, Titusville based contestants Lindsey Brown, Pat Walsh, and Jarrret Mitchell all placed in the top 50, at 11th, 20th, and 45th respectively. The 100 k race had Titusville runners Dan Pritchard and Shannon Nicol placing 58th and 68th respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.