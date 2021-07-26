By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
On Saturday, heavy rain on an already saturated ground caused widespread flooding throughout the Titusville area.
As streets downtown were full of water, State Route 8, which is managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), also had flooding. The water running over the state route is especially dangerous considering that the speed limit for the stretch of road is 45 mph, and crossing water at high speeds can lead to treacherous driving conditions.
One resident who lives along the stretch of highway, Ed Callahan, has been trying to get the water off of Route 8 for a decade, and is hoping that this weekend’s flooding might finally lead to a solution.
Callahan moved into his home 10 years ago and since then he has had problems with a culvert near his home. When it’s congested, the water flows across Route 8. He said this has happened in eight of the past ten years.
In 2015, PennDOT, according to Callahan, repaved the section of Route 8 that ran by his house. Flooding and water damage had caused the road to crack, and PennDOT “beefed up” the road with more material to stop the road from being damaged.
However, Callahan said that they decided not to fix the issue causing the damage and just put a bandaid on a larger problem.
Callahan sees the issue as a culvert that is not big enough to handle the amount of water that it comes into contact with.
Water comes from Terrace farm, runs down the hill and drains into gulleys. The gulleys then lead to a 30-inch culvert that runs under the highway, to property owned by Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, the old Titusville Country Club.
“It’s too small a culvert to handle those floods,” said Callahan. Another problem, according to Callahan, is that once the culvert goes over Route 8, it goes into an 18-inch pipe, cutting the volume in half.
Callahan has been trying to correct this issue for the better part of the decade. What he has seen recently has made him up his efforts, as the rain and flooding has only gotten worse.
“Saturday it was all across the road. It was the worst I’ve ever seen it,” he said.
There seems to be a cycle: the highway floods, Callahan contacts PennDOT, the culvert is cleaned and then the process is repeated during the next wave of heavy storms.
He understands that doing anything major would involve tearing out the road, thus closing down a major artery for the Titusville area for a substantial amount of time.
He wants to see a solution that works for all involved, and maybe see that 18-inch pipe across the road be replaced with something bigger.
Jill Harry, press officer for PennDOT, spoke with The Herald about the Route 8 situation in a more general sense, saying that they are aware of problems that exist.
“We have been looking at the situation,” said Harry. She said that PennDOT would have a team in the Titusville area on Wednesday to look at issues. “We are aware and working through a solution,” she said. “We are determining what scope of work needs to be done.”
Part of the process includes seeing what PennDOT’s responsibilities are and what responsibilities may fall on the homeowners.
Anther problem has just been the weather. She said that the rain and flooding in the Titusville has been atypical, with heavier storms that usual rolling through the area. With increased water flow in the area, some parts of roads that PennDOT manages may no longer be able to handle the amount of water being created.
She wants citizens to know that this is something on PennDOT’s radar, and that the department is working to make all roads in Crawford County, and Pennsylvania, safe for motorists.
“We are going to figure out a game plan on how to address this,” said Harry.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.