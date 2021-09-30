The Titusville Housing Authority looked back at this year’s budget, which ends on Thursday, before approving the 2022 budget at their meeting on Tuesday.
The authority was pleased to announce that they ended the 2021 year with a surplus, and that there weren’t many changes in store for the new budget, which will end on Sept. 30, 2022.
Every year when the Titusville Housing Authority (THA) creates a budget, they are estimating what they’re finances will be at the same time next year.
The budget does include numbers and figures determined through data, but they can change throughout the year. The budget usually includes “worst case” numbers, to make sure that the organization can handle even the worst years, said Executive Director Alexa Vroman.
For 2021, the THA had estimated that there would be a surplus of a little more than $12,000. The authority’s board on Tuesday approved a budget revision for the 2021 budget, showing that the authority actually had a surplus of more than $46,000.
The final 2021 budget numbers show that the THA had an income of $590,000, not counting the government subsidy of $470,910. In total they had an income of $1,060,910 and total expenses of $1,015,070, leaving a surplus of around $46,000.
“All in all this is a very favorable report,” said Vroman. “It’s a better financial picture than what was anticipated.”
She also said that the THA’s reserves are also strong.
After a strong 2021 financially for the THA, not much will change as the organization heads into 2022. In 2021 the authority only waved $256 in tenant accounts receivable that they believed they would not be able to collect.
For the 2022 budget, Vroman increased the expected number to $3,000. She said that because of COVID-19 she expects more tenants not to pay.
Besides the change in accounts receivable write-offs, Vroman said that there is “nothing significant” that changes in the budget for 2022.
The THA has expected revenues of $603,000, plus the subsidy of $506,000. The authority has expected expenses of $1,113,350, which would leave them with a deficit of $3,750. As these numbers are just an estimate, and again use the worst case scenario, Vroman expects another surplus for the authority in 2022.
In other business the THA approved a $500 donation to the Titusville Police Department to support their K-9 program. Vroman said that when the department previously had a K-9 it was “very beneficial for our residents.” Chairman Terry Kerr said that the K-9 program is “a worthwhile program.” The donation was passed unanimously.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
