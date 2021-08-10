Titusville is a place with great natural beauty. The streams and creeks are clear, the air is fresh and the skies are great shades of blue during the day, with the occasional pink tint at sunset.
For those who have lived in this area all their life, the clean environment and natural assets may go unappreciated. For author Vivian Barbee Coxe, who moved to the area after buying McMullen House Bed and Breakfast, the clean air and water saved her life.
Coxe is from Raleigh, North Carolina and spent 20 years there teaching. She taught science, and focused much of her curriculum on the ocean. She even had two sharks in her classroom, that she used to help teach the students about the ocean.
“Everything I’ve ever written has been connected to my teaching,” she said. Her first book was called “Coastal Capers: A Marine Education Primer.”
The Coastal Capers book, which she co-authored with Dr. Lundie Spence, of the UNC Sea Grant College Program, was “remarkably successful” and sold more than 20,000 copies.
According to Coxe, the book is “a set of activities for young children to learn about the marine environment.” The activities correlate with subject areas, and include designed activities to “teach the marine environment to the young people.”
After Coastal Capers, Coxe moved to historical fiction. Her first foray into character development came when she wrote “Eliza and the Edenton Tea Party.” That book was part of the Albemarle Liberty Trilogy.
It covered characters and families of the pre-revolutionary war period. She said the group were the first in female political participation.
Her books were well received, and she has given more than 50 programs about the books to various groups in North Carolina.
The book earned her mention in the American History Magazine, Our State N.C. Magazine, the N.C. State Advisory List and in the Broadfoots of Wendell book, along with author Maya Angelou.
As Coxe has always “been involved with science,” after writing the trilogy, she wrote and self-published some smaller works, before returning to writing about the sciences again.
As someone who has received two National Science Foundation grants, she wanted to write about her first love, the environment. However, experiences in her life had shaped how she viewed the environment, and how someone’s environment can affect them.
While teaching in North Carolina, Coxe said that the exhaust for the photocopier was not properly secured, and dangerous fumes entered her classroom. That was the first time Coxe noticed her surroundings and the effects on her health. She used to have perfect vision, now she wears glasses to protect her eyes from the light, and uses a magnifying glasses.
Coxe eventually moved to Delaware. There, living in a beautiful old home, older than the McMullen house in Titusville, she and her husband planned to grow old together. That was until pollution yet again plagued them.
Coxe said that a refinery down the river from her home pumped pollution into the water and air that surrounded the couple.
“It was a stew pot of toxins,” she said, “Our three- month furnace filters would last one week.”
Her doctors told her the toxins were eating her corneas and that she needed eye surgeries. For her and her husband’s anniversary, she wanted to get a home for them somewhere out in nature, where they could get away, and get away from pollution.
Unfortunately, her husband died during the process of buying the home. She knew she needed to get out of there with her son before she suffered the same fate.
Coxe’s book, Titusville Gold, is similar to her life story, but with some creative changes. The book is an environmental history novel that explores environmental pollution and the effects it can have on a family and the human body.
It features a southern belle who must move to Titusville to get away from pollution, but also has a twist that involves history and the search for her family’s past.
Her story features the main character, Victoria, a Texan from an oil family.“Titusville is a place that provides the healing Victoria and her son need,” said Coxe.
Her title, Titusville Gold, evokes not only the history of Titusville, and the black gold that once made the area famous, but also talks about what is valuable and what makes an area special.
“It takes black gold and applies it to something else valuable,” she said.
She hopes her book will help people who may have lived here all their life realize how great their air, water and nature is, and how it needs to be protected.
“It promotes the wonderful aspects of living in Titusville,” she said, “You might not realize how lucky you are to have blue skies.”
Titusville Gold can be found on Amazon Kindle.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
