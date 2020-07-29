OIL CITY – The Oil Region Alliance (ORA) announced on Tuesday that two new interpretive panels have been placed in the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
One panel is located across from the William H. Scheide House on Washington Street, in Titusville. The other is at the site of the former Mill, in Emlenton.
The colorful, permanent signage at the Scheide House reflects information provided by Paul Needham, curator of the Scheide Collection at Princeton University, and ORA Chairman of the Board Barry Cressman, of Titusville.
“We are very appreciative of the assistance of these individuals, as well as the National Park Service funding, which enabled us to purchase the panel, and the City of Titusville Public Works personnel who installed it, so that it can be seen and enjoyed by area residents and visitors alike,” said ORA President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Phillips II.
Besides text, the new panel includes an illustration of the home as it was constructed in 1866 for the Maltby family. It features a photo of William T. Scheide, who began collecting the books and manuscripts for what became a phenomenal private collection. A close-up photo depicts the exterior decorative masonry on the library wing added in the 1920s by the Scheide family and a wintertime painting by area artist Robert Ernst. Also featured are the logos of the panel’s project partners and logos of key businesses of the home’s former residents.
Future plans for the ongoing renovation of the Scheide House include restoring the kitchen and adding an exterior lift to the back porch for accessibility, according to Phillips.
The new panel in Emlenton is on South Main Street at the site of the former Emlenton Mill, which was lost in a fire. Through text and images, the panel depicts the colorful history of the mill from its construction in 1875 to its destruction by fire on Feb. 5, 2015.
Owners of the former Mill, Nancy and Paul Newbury, provided the cash match for the development and installation of the panel.
