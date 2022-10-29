As cold and flu season approaches, health officials across the U.S. are warning of an uptick in cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
The Herald spoke with local pediatric nurse practitioner Diane Hudson-Barr about the upcoming season. Hudson-Barr has been a nurse practitioner since January 2020 but has been in pediatric healthcare for more than 40 years.
To understand what RSV is, Hudson-Barr detailed, “Basically, it attacks the respiratory system. Typically, by 2 years of age, everybody will have had RSV. Because it is that common, and it is that easily spread. It is very contagious. It is almost like the common cold.”
She noted that the symptoms are usually a runny nose and a cough. Differentiating between RSV and other viruses like the flu or COVID, she said the latter two might cause gastrointestinal symptoms, with nausea and vomiting. “But typically, RSV is--as they say--all in the head.”
But when it comes to viruses like influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, it can be hard to tell them apart based on just the symptoms alone. They can be very similar, explained Hudson-Barr. Primary care doctors can test for influenza and COVID, but she said they don’t usually test for RSV. Normally, they make a decision on treatment based on the symptoms of the patient.
She added that she has seem some of her patients go to the emergency room to get tested for the various viruses. “So they’re doing both influenza A and B, and then COVID, and then they’re looking for RSV as well,” she said. When it comes to catching multiple viruses at once, Hudson-Barr mused, “I think it’s quite possible that either you’re more susceptible because your immune system is down or that they’re sort of just traveling together.”
However, she also said that while looking at recent ER reports in the area, she has not seen diagnoses of multiple viruses in any one patient at a time. “Either I’ve seen just RSV, or I’ve seen just flu, or just COVID. So at this point for us locally, just in our little niche here, I have not seen multiple ones together.” She expounded that it’s difficult to know for sure though because not everyone goes to the hospital and gets tested. “It may not all be that representative of what’s going on in the community because a lot of this will be treated at home without going to the emergency room, which is good.” If parents are able to manage their child’s illness at home, they don’t feel the need to go to the ER, which Hudson-Barr added can be positive since the wait time can be extensive.
With an RSV infection, she said it “does have a small risk of developing into pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which affects the very small airways. But that doesn’t happen really frequently.” Hudson-Barr explained that the stories in the news are of the less common but more severe cases of RSV in children. “Those are the kiddos that need oxygen and are getting dehydrated and need IV fluids. Because they are probably too congested to eat. So that’s why they end up going to the hospital because they just can’t keep up with their fluids.”
Those most at risk of contracting RSV, as well as other viruses, are the “really young and the really old,” said Hudson-Barr, with those under 6 months old being most likely to get RSV among children. Others also at risk are those who already have health deficits, especially with immune systems that might not be quite as developed.
“And the frustrating thing about viruses is, in most cases, we don’t have any medication that can cure a virus. With flu, you can take a medication that can shorten the time that you have the virus. And COVID, there’s a medicine that can shorten the time of the symptoms. We don’t have anything like that for RSV right now. But there is no cure for a virus.”
She added that some parents would request antibiotics for their children, but it wouldn’t do any good because antibiotics only work for bacterial infections and would not help for viral infections.
When asked if Pennsylvania is likely to see a rise in cases of RSV and other viruses just as other states are seeing, Hudson-Barr confirmed that she believes it will. “It would surprise me that [hospitals] would not start to experience the same thing if they aren’t already experiencing that.” She said it would just be a matter of time.
However, there are precautionary measures that everyone can take to help prevent infection or at least lessen the severity of cases. Hudson-Barr said that washing hands, eating right, and getting enough rest are some of the main things people can do to take care of themselves. “Hand washing is always key, and understanding that that means using soap and water and taking 20 seconds to do it.” She compared the length of time to singing the Happy Birthday song twice through. RSV lives on surfaces, so frequently cleaning surfaces and disposing of used tissues and other garbage can help prevent illness. She also emphasized that staying hydrated can help to stay healthy.
With building up immunity, Hudson-Barr wants people to ask themselves, “How well do you take care of yourself? In general, are you doing a good job of keeping yourself hydrated?” And how much one needs to drink varies based on the age of the person. For her young patients, she tries to instill the ideas of drinking enough water, eating fruits and vegetables, and exercising regularly with 30-60 minutes a day. “All of those things that people tell you to do just to be healthy contributes to helping you develop a healthy immune system as well. Sometimes we like to think of these systems as being separate, but they’re all interconnected.”
But she acknowledges that it can be easy to lose track of that, so it’s important for everyone to be proactive when it comes to their bodies and continuing healthy habits. She tries to teach her patients to “pay attention to your body and notice when you’re thirsty. And when you’re thirsty, go get something to drink. Your body is trying to tell you.”
Children are generally more exposed to viruses and other illnesses through daycare, school, and other activities, which could help build up immunity against later infections as they get older. But although they’re going to have had RSV at some point, Hudson-Barr doesn’t recommend parents intentionally trying to get their children infected, as people did with chicken pox parties in the past. “It isn’t necessarily bad to get [RSV], but I wouldn’t intentionally take a kid somewhere to get exposed. I think by naturally existing, they are going to be exposed.”
And when that happens, the best things to do are to stay well hydrated, eat well, be active, get rest, and if they’re congested, use a saline spray to help manage it. These precautions and treatments are recommended for RSV, flu, COVID, and other viral infections.
“But if anyone in any of those cases has a fever, acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen can be used” to help alleviate symptoms and discomfort. For more severe cases where home treatment isn’t enough, she recommends going to the doctor for advice and further treatment.
Despite the rise in cases in other states and the likelihood of the same happening in Pennsylvania, Hudson-Barr doesn’t believe there’s reason to be alarmed. “I think if you take good care of yourself, you don’t have to panic. I think you do need to pay attention. It doesn’t take a lot for us to take care of ourselves, but it’s easy for us to lose sight sometimes. And I think that’s how it can be easy to get sick.”
She said that it’s important to act promptly when starting to feel sick, by getting the extra needed rest, hydrating, and taking fever-reducing medicines if needed.
Hudson-Barr reiterated, “I don’t think there’s a reason to panic, but I do think you can be cautious and focus on taking care of yourself. And I think we’re going to be fine. We just need to pay attention to the warnings out there and take it seriously. There are simple things that you have to do, but you just have to keep doing them.”
She mentioned that she believes people are worried because the season started earlier than they thought it was going to start. She has also seen the other news stories about major children’s hospitals having a rise in cases. “And it is a little worrisome, but that isn’t every case that it’s going to happen. Those are exceptions, and I think we need to think positively and be vigilant and take care of ourselves.”
She did add though that if parents see that their children are having more difficulty getting through their illnesses, then that is the time to go to the hospital.
“But otherwise, as long as they’re drinking well, as long as we’re able to bring their fevers down, as long as they’re breathing relatively normally, as long as we can help with their coughing, we’re going to get them through this.”
