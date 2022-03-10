PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville Borough Council talked about their upcoming expiring refuse contract and approved an updated employee handbook at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
Borough Council Vice President Mary Long presided over the meeting, as Council President Howie Crawford was absent.
When Crawford was elected borough council president, he wanted to update how the borough did things. Some steps taken toward that goal include a report from the borough employees stating what work they have done.
Another project that Crawford took on, with the help of Councilman Harvey Long, was updating the personnel manual. Harvey said that the manual had not been updated since 2004.
At Tuesday’s meeting the council went through some aspects of the manual, but ended up unanimously approving it. While it was proposed that the they hold off on approving the manual, Harvey said that they have been waiting to approve the manual for months, and that they can always make changes later.
While discussing recycling and solid waste, Councilwoman Pam Griffin let the rest of the borough council know that their refuse contract with Waste Management is set to expire some time around the end of the year.
The borough council had a short discussion about what to do, and said that they will make the decision of whether to put the contract out to bid at a date closer to the expiration.
The borough has had the contract for 10 years, and there is an option for a one-year extension, which Waste Management would have to also approve.
The length of the contract is one reason that council members said they feel a bid should be considered.
“I think we really seriously need to take a look at a bid,” said Harvey Long. Long said that the bid should be considered for no other reason than that 10 years is a long time, and that other companies might be able to offer a better alternative since the last contract was signed.
“You can always end up with the same company you had,” said Harvey. “But I think it is worthwhile for us to to take a look at other companies and see what they have to offer.”
After the meeting Harvey clarified that a decision to put the contract out to bid has not been made, and will be considered at a later date.
Meeting notes
— The borough council also discussed getting a new printer/copier machine for the borough office. The need comes as a new utility software is coming to the borough, and because the old machine is obsolete.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
