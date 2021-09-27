TIDIOUTE, Warren County — In 1959 a group of fisherman in Tidioute had the idea of creating a little fishing tournament. The local Chamber of Commerce got involved, and the entire town was decorated to welcome the anglers.
The tournament winners are designated the “King or Queen of Pennsylvania fishing.”
This year the tournament will crown winners for the 62nd time, while the anglers fight for glory and the $1,000 top prize.
Henry Brown is the General Chairman for the Pa. State Championship Fishing Tournament. He has been working with the tournament for 35 years. His dad was involved with the tournament long before he was ever involved.
When the tournament was in jeopardy of leaving town years ago, Brown stepped up and bought the lot where the tournament is held.
Brown himself isn’t even really a fisherman, just someone who loves the area.
“I couldn’t catch a fish in a bucket,” he said.
Brown first went to a meeting in 1986 as a member of the local volunteer fire department to report back to the rest of the company.
Over the years he has seen the tournament change. This is the 32nd year that the tournament has moved to catch and release.
It has also grown in size, at one point attracting more than 500 fisherman to the waters of the Allegheny River, and the Kinzua and Tionesta Dams.
This year they have seen more than 200 anglers preregister. Brown understands that the tournament has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is trying to “get the tournament back to where it was.”
There are five divisions that fisherman can compete in; Pike, Muskie, Walleye, Bass and Trout. Fishing starts at midnight Friday. Scales open Saturday at 5 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m. The scales open again at 5 a.m. on Sunday, and close promptly at 2:30 p.m. The winners will be crowned at 3 p.m.
For those not looking to reel in a big winner this weekend, the tournament also has activities.
\One of Brown’s favorite parts of the weekend is the Kid’s Fishing Derby. The local Lions club sponsors the stocking of more than 250 fish in a local stream for kids to try to catch.
Besides the derby, there is also the annual parade. This year’s parade will start at 1 p.m. and run through town. This year’s parade, according to Brown, is a “parade to have a parade.” There are no trophies and no entry fees.
Brown hopes that lots of people will come to town this weekend for some “family-oriented fun.”
“Have some fun, come see this community together, and have a reason to smile,” said Brown, about what he hopes the tournament will bring.
The tournament is looking for younger volunteers to get involved. Brown said that many who make the tournament go are in their 50s and 60s.
He would love to see some fresh faces in the mix, but assures everyone that he is still committed to having the tournament return to it’s former glory.
“As long as I’m here, the tournament will go on, and it will stay here,” said Brown.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
