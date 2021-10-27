If you happen to witness a Silver Sneakers class at the Titusville YMCA, one participant always stands out.
She is in the front row, never takes a break and laughs at every joke. Her love of reading is matched only by her love of fellowship, community, crocheting and the Silver Sneakers class.
The Titusville YMCA decided to celebrate one of their favorite members, hosting a 99th birthday party for Audrey Lewis, after she crushed her morning workout.
“When you are this old, there is not much else to do,” said Lewis. She likes to be humble, saying that she doesn’t do all that much, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
In typical fashion, once Lewis realized that everything was set up for her, and that the newspaper was there, she said jokingly, “I should’ve skipped today.”
The smile on her face when everyone sang “Happy Birthday” said otherwise.
No matter what Lewis does, she gives it 100%. She doesn’t just read a book. When she picks it up, she finishes it that day.
That mantra extends to all aspects of her life, especially the Silver Sneakers. “It really keeps me stepping,” she said.
When asked how at the young age of 99 Lewis is still able to stand the entire class, lifting her three-pound weights, she said it was a combination of “clean living and good genes.”
Silver Sneakers is an aerobics class for the elder athletes in Titusville who want to do strength, flexibility and movement exercises together on Mondays.
Besides the exercising, it also provides a time for the group to get together and have some fun, while breaking a sweat.
“I like the camaraderie and fellowship,” said Lewis. She has been coming to the YMCA for 6-7 years, and has had everyone at the facility smiling ever since.
Holly Sprong, Marketing and Membership Director for the YMCA, said that over the years Lewis has been an inspiration for her.
“She is an inspiration to everyone in class,” said Sprong. “She stands in the front, smiles and always laughs at me. She is just a sweet, special lady.”
Lewis started her day at the YMCA with cupcakes, balloons and friends telling good stories. Like most of her days, a good portion will be spent reading her current book, a historical story centered around the 1870s.
Like the cupcakes brought to the class, the book won’t last long. Lewis reads a book a day, and will go the the library every two weeks for 14 fresh books.
“Of course there is some romance in there too,” she said.
Lewis is aleady dreading the party that will be thrown for her next year, but would never consider missing a Silver Sneakers session, even if it means keeping her face out of the paper.
“This year I’ll continue to keep busy,” she said. “Keep busy when I’m not reading.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
