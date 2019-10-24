Titusville City Council had the first of two work sessions that will lead to the passage of the 2020 city budget on Tuesday. The financial plan totals $10,296,510 across all funds, with no tax increases or raises in city service rates anticipated.
City Manager Larry Manross started off the proceedings by reading from the budget message, providing a broad overview of certain key points of the document.
“The 2020 balanced budget invests conservatively in limited areas of the city, without an increase in taxes or city service fees,” Manross said.
Highlights that Manross reviewed included a rare increase in the number of taxable properties. According to the city manager, eleven parcels were added to the tax rolls since 2018, equating to an additional $14,500 in tax revenue.
“Although this number may not seem significant, this is the first time in years that taxable property values increased while exempt status properties decreased,” he said. “That hasn’t happened in a long, long time. That being said, 51% of the city’s total assessment is exempt, leaving the other 49% to foot the bill for 100% of the services.”
Exempted properties include the various churches around Titusville, school buildings and grounds, the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville campus.
In response to complaints regarding the city’s transfer of money from the water, sewage and refuse funds to the general budget, Manross warned that without those transfers, the city would see a large tax increase.
“If you didn’t pay for your services out of water money, sewer money, whatever those services are performed at, you would get a tax increase of 10 mills to cover that,” Manross claimed. “We’re not even legally allowed to raise taxes 10 mills.”
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in a property’s assessed value. The transfers, according to Manross, reimburse expenses to the general fund whenever a city employee performs work that benefits the service funds, such as repairing a leaking water pipe.
The city’s transfers from the service funds to the general fund was the subject of criticism in a memorandum issued by the Moving Titusville Forward political action committee around February.
The memorandum, which was written by Moving Titusville Forward Secretary-Treasurer Larry Weldon, claimed the transfers lacked transparency, as they are figured out through estimates based upon prior years rather than actual hours, and were increasing at an exponential rate. However, Manross has said that the interfund transfers are in line with other cities do.
The preliminary version of the 2020 budget calls for a total of $927,229 in interfund transfers from the service funds. This consists of $103,391 from the refuse fund, $438,302 from the water fund and $385,536 from the sewer fund.
This equates to a 4.1% increase over the previous year’s transfers, which amounted to $891,135. The sewer fund saw the largest increase, it jumped $60,556 from the 2019 budget to the 2020 budget. Water saw only a slight increase of $2,958, while the refuse transfer actually went down by $27,420.
Manross reiterated his claims at the meeting that the city’s use of the transfers is inline with other municipalities
“We’ve absolutely done everything that legally, and upfront and exactly is how it is supposed to be done,” he said. “It’s been looked at, it’s been audited every single year, never a finding.”
Moving on to other highlights, the city manager said the city’s sole remaining debt, a 2003 PennVest — Phase II 1% storm water loan, will be paid off by the middle of next year. The loan was part of a project to upgrade the city’s waste water plant performed in 2004, according to Manross, and was not originally set to be paid off until 12 years from now. The loan was originally taken out in 2003.
“Paying the loan off 12 years early will save the city over $134,000 in interest and allow the sewer fund to rebuild a reserve to be able to fund the next large project without the need for borrowing,” he said. “We worked hard to get out of debt. Why in the world would we want to borrow more money?”
Manross announced that health insurance premiums saw a decrease of 4.7%, something that does not usually happen.
“We have had 13% increases for the last two years in our health premiums,” he said. “To get a decrease is amazing in today’s world. Health rates are going up.”
This lower of rates is projected to save around $30,000 across the general, water and sewer funds, according to Manross.
In terms of contracted city employees, the fringe benefits for the fire department, police department and public works all saw raises. The fire benefits went up 2%, while the police went up 3% and the public works benefits went up 2.5%. These raises are all part of five-year contracts with each department, and will continue annually.
Moving on from the highlights, Manross discussed a few aspects relating to the city, including acknowledging that there has been high turnover rate among some city employees. He used public works as an example, and said that of the 19 workers currently at the department, 15 have been hired within the last eight years.
However, the city manager claimed that the employees have been working harder in recent years.
“When I started getting involved with public works, we were getting about three hours a day out of our people,” he said. “Today, we get an eight-hour shift. I would challenge anyone to go out and say that our public works people are standing around, because they’re not.”
Manross then reviewed what he called his “favorite” part of each budget, which is a chart of a dollar bill showing the break down of how each cent of a taxpayer’s dollar is spent.
The lion’s share of the money goes toward public safety, such as the fire and police departments. A total of 51 cents per dollar is spent for those purposes.
Public works takes the next highest amount, at 22 cents for every dollar. General government receives 21 cents of each dollar, while community programs, culture and recreation receives 5 cents. Debt service, insurance, pension administration, liability and other similar expenses receives the lowest amount, at 1 cent per dollar.
Attention was then turned to the pension payments. Manross said that the pensions have been the source of discussion and talked about how the payments into the funds, which are determined by the state, have increased over the years.
“In 2001, the city contribution to the pensions was $20,182,” he said. “Today, in 2019, the city contribution is $522,327. You just can’t compare that stuff. It’s a phenomenal difference.”
Manross moved on to discussing major expenditures coming up in the 2020 budget. Two related to the Titusville Police Department, specifically the purchase of a new police cruiser and the hiring of a 10th employee.
The cruiser was initially planned for purchase in 2019, but the city was unable to find the funds for it at the time, according to Manross. The budgeted amount for the vehicle currently sits at around $38,000, but Manross said he might have to raise it to $42,000 based on updated estimates.
The new cruiser will replace one of the department’s pre-existing vehicles. Manross said the replaced automobile will be donated to the Titusville Airport for use as a courtesy vehicle for people who have flown in to the airport in order to reach town or other nearby locations.
The extra employee, meanwhile, is an attempt to address the large amount of overtime the city’s police are working. Manross said that ever since the department saw a resignation of an officer in March following an investigation regarding a shooting during a police chase, the remaining officers have had to put in extra hours to keep things running. While the officer, who was not named during the course of the investigation, was cleared of any legal wrongdoing during the Jan. 28 incident, an internal investigation by the Titusville Police Department found that a city protocol had been broken.
While an additional patrolman, Andrew Carne, was hired in March, the police have still been understaffed for many months.
“That creates a lot of overtime, a tremendous amount of overtime,” Manross said. “The chief and I have had several conversations and really now in this budget puts that 10th officer back on.”
Another significant budget item involves the purchase of a new excavator for the water and sewer departments. Manross said that the city currently owns two backhoes, but they are not always viable for ever project.
“Every day we are digging holes, and doing that with a backhoe, that is hardly feasible anymore,” he said. “You have so much time because you cannot spin a backhoe right around with your dirt.”
The city will trade in its oldest backhoe, which is from 2011, to cut down cost on buying the trackhoe. Manross said the public works department rebuilt a trailer in the past year capable of carrying the trackhoe.
“We’ll have to replace that trailer, because it’s used in parks right now, but we can buy a $2,000 trailer — a light duty one — and use this heavy one for the trackhoe,” he said.
The preliminary budget is available in its entirety on the city’s website. A second work session will be held at the Nov. 19 city council meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Towne Square building. The first reading will take place on Nov. 26, while the second and final reading will occur on Dec. 24, both also at the Towne Square building at 6 p.m.
Breakdown
Below is an exact breakdown of the 2019 preliminary budget funds compared to their amounts from 2019.
The general fund is at $4,354,930, up from $4,418,675.
The refuse fund is set at $544,700, up slightly from $545,000 in 2019.
The Shade Tree Commission budget saw a slight decrease, going to $12,050 from $12,100.
The water fund is down to $1,000,250 from a 2019 amount of $1,021,200.
The sewer fund saw a large increase to $4,041,500, up from $1,968,000. This increase, according to Manross, is due to the paying off of the 2003 debt. The budget lists the expenditure as coming from reserve funds.A total of $2,105,000 of the sewer fund’s expenditures are dedicated to the payment, compared to only $180,123 last year.
The capital fund is unchanged from last year, at $0.
The street fund saw an increase to $215,150 from $203,006.
The airport fund more than doubled, going to $127,930 from $46,559. The city assumed full responsibility of the airport after the April 9 dissolution of the board in a 3-2 vote.
The combined total funds, at $10,296,510, is up from $8,214,540. According to Manross, this is again mainly due to the debt payoff.
Other meeting news
During the city council meeting held before the budget workshop, Manross praised Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon for completing a three-week Pennsylvania State Police leadership course recently, something which the city manager said was never done before in city history by a police chief. LeGoullon said he attended the course from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4, with major themes of the course including long-term planning.
“In the long run, I believe the dividends (from the course) will pay off dramatically,” LeGoullon said.
The next meeting of Titusville City Council will take place on Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Towne Square building, at the second floor board room.
