Taylor “TC” Coulter and Nate King first met when they both worked for the Blue Canoe. Coulter started as a dishwasher, while King was a line cook. The two moved up the ladder, until they took over the kitchen.
After the restaurant closed, they decided to leave formal kitchens, and start creating food on their own. The food is different from anything else you can find in the area, and uses local and foraged food to create zero-waste dishes.
“We like to have fun in the kitchen, make food that uses our sense of humor,” said Coulter. “Most kitchens are full of people who just need a job but don’t care about cooking. If you don’t care about the food, people can always tell.”
King added that they take pride in the food they make. “We are proud of the product, but without being prideful,” said King. “Some people just take food too seriously.”
Anyone who has passed the Curbside kitchen knows the type of fun the duo have. It is common to see the two chefs rocking out to heavy metal music, laughing and making from-scratch food with a smile on their face.
“We don’t have clean white aprons and white shirts,” said Coulter. “We wear stuff like this, stained Carhart and heavy metal band shirts.”
Since working their way up the kitchen ladder, Coulter and King have worked together for most of the past 13 years. After working in some formal kitchens, and having some of those kitchens close for reasons other than the food, Coutler decided to branch off and start a food truck.
The food truck is where Curbside StrEAT Co. was born. After the small business incubator, The Mercantile, opened up downtown with a spot for a food-court type eatery, Coulter decided to take a chance and move his food truck indoors. King came along too, and the duo have been cooking up interesting, sometimes “weird” dishes to serve to area residents ever since.
“I passed on a lot of knowledge to him back in the day, and I think he has taken it and run with it,” said King. If asked who is the better cook, a real argument can break out.
“We are more free in our own kitchen,” said Coulter. The eatery has a couple of staple menu items, like their smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, and birria pork tacos, but they like to experiment and have different specialty dishes.
“Sometimes we will laugh about what we come up with,” said King. “We were talking about how gross it would be to put pizza on a pretzel, as a joke, then we tried it and it was actually really good.” The joke involved with the pizza pretzel is that the two said the dish was so “white trash” that Kid Rock would love it.
They like to think of themselves as a mixture between fast food and fine dining. Past specials they have had are homemade hot pockets and Lake Erie smothered cornbread. Some interesting dishes have included not-often-seen ingredients like tongue, octopus and homemade steelhead caviar.
“Some people don’t know what to expect when they come to eat here,” said King. “It is food they wouldn’t expect from a food court style shop.”
The Curbside menu can feature an Indian dish one day, an Asian dish the next, then Italian, typical American and fine French cooking all in one week.
Part of the reason for the unexpected food is based on their ingredients. When it comes to providing locally-sourced food made from scratch, Curbside doesn’t mess around.
Coulter has recently gotten into baking. All the bread from hot dog buns and sandwich bread to bagels and pretzels are all make from scratch.
“Everything that comes out of the kitchen we make or buy locally,” said Coulter. “During the summer time the Amish are our best friends.” The food they serve uses seasonal ingredients, and will have friends with backyard gardens come drop off ingredients. “We tell them to bring whatever they have,” said King.
They don’t just buy ingredients either, sometimes they go out and find them. If you eat a chanterelle mushroom from Curbside, odds are Coulter foraged it.
“We grew up in the woods, so it only made sense to cook with what you can find there,” said Coulter.
King takes a more spiritual approach to foraging. “When you get ingredients in the package, you have no connection to the world,” he said.
Curbside is known for their specials. When it comes to choosing what they make, they don’t go by preferences.
“We don’t cook things because we want to make it, but because it’s what we have,” said Coulter.
After a friend dropped off “too much ramp” King and Coulter got to business thinking of ways to use it. That led to ramp breakfast sandwiches, powdered ramp, ramp pesto and ramp chip oil.
With limited space in their small kitchen, the two chefs will do anything to limit waste. While a traditional restaurant might buy chicken and make a dish with chicken, a starch and a vegetable, at Curbside they try to get more creative.
“We try to get two or three uses to use all of what we have. If we buy chicken we will use it in a sandwich, then use it in a soup, use some parts for stock, and grind up whatever we have left and make it into a patty,” said King.
The creativity and ingenuity comes from their love of food. King said he has more than $5,000 worth of cookbooks, and even mentioned his “desert island cookbooks.”
The two stay current on food trends, and like to push the envelope when it comes to what they cook.
“We respect food and what we make, but we don’t take it too seriously or have an ego,” said Coulter. “At the end of the day food is supposed to make people happy.”
Part of the reason that Curbside works, with its local and homemade ingredients and variety of food, is that both King and Coulter work together so well.
“We have worked together so long that we have a way of talking that no one else understands, full of inside jokes,” said King.
The two like to think of themselves as a two-man band. They said it can be hard to come up with dishes alone, and find it easier when they think together.
“We riff off of each other. It’s like playing in a band. It is weird to do it alone because our dishes are like a conversation between us,” said King.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
