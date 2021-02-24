The Herald
MEADVILLE – Meadville Medical Center (MMC) postponed the scheduled Point of Distribution (POD) for the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22. This comes in addition to the previously postponed POD on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The postponement was posted at the hospital’s website at mmchs.org.
These postponements are a result of a delay in shipping from Pfizer to the medical center. MMC staff are attempting to contact everyone who was scheduled to receive a dose on one of these three days and let them know of the postponement.
New dates will be scheduled when the medical center receives the additional doses. Everyone affected will be contacted with a new appointment date and time. The medical center has received no additional information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health or Pfizer as to when that may be.
Titusville Area Hospital did not have any recent updates about the vaccine or its distribution on its website. The most recent post under the category “Click here for facts on the coronavirus” was made on Dec. 10, 2020.‘
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance that individuals may receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine within 42 days of the first and still receive the full benefits.
