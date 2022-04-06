In February, after heavy rainfall on top of an already snowy and saturated ground, a portion of East Mount Vernon Street in Titusville collapsed.
Recently, social media posts about the street have popped up on pages related to the city, claiming that nothing is being done.
According to Public Works Director Chris Roofner, the city is waiting on a plan from engineers, and wanted citizens to know that they are taking the issue seriously.
In July of 2021, after the city was pounded by heavy rainfall that caused the city to flood, the city was alerted that a portion of E. Mount Vernon Street, the exterior berm, had fallen. The city had tried to fix the issue by pouring concrete, but that did not hold.
In February of this year, after another heavy rain, but this time with snow still on the ground, a large portion of the road completely collapsed.
“It was a typical mudslide,” said Roofner.
The reason that the patch did not stay, and that this issue only continued to get worse, is down to two factors — the soil mixture and water. Unlike the surrounding areas, according to a geologist that the city brought to the site, the soil mixture, sand and gravel, is not able to withstand the weight of the road and the hillside when an abundance of water is added to the equation.
In February, according to Roofner, “We got so much water it turned the ground into a slurry.”
After the mudslide occurred, the city shut down the road to vehicular traffic until a solution was found, and the road can be fixed.
Roofner then said that the city had brought out their engineering firm, Stiffler & McGraw. The engineers gave a preliminary assessment, but they said before they offer solutions, a geologist needed to come out to the scene.
Within two weeks of the road collapse, Roofner said both the engineer and the geologist had come out. The geologist evaluated the soil conditions, and provided that information to the engineers. The city is currently awaiting both a short term and long term solution to fix the issue.
While the situation on E. Mount Vernon is less than ideal, Roofner said that for this location, it should not be surprising.
“These problems have always been here,” he said. “All the residents on the hill have water problems.”
Roofner said that the area naturally has springs that run through the area. The geologist said that before a real fix can be made, the first thing that needs to be addressed is the water.
Roofner, however, said that the entire region has issues with springs and hills.
“I don’t know if there is a way in northwestern Pennsylvania to stop water from flowing through these hills,” he said.
Roofner said that when the engineers return their plans to the city, the city will have to decide what they are willing to pay for the fix. With a section of the road closed, Roofner said it does not impact traffic to homes, and has limited vehicle and foot traffic.
“Most people don’t even know this road exists,” he said.
With such a large section of the road out, and the ground below it being of weak material, Roofner said that repairs could be costly.
“The solution will depend on the cost, and I can’t imagine it will be cheap,” he said.
The greatest impact that the mudslide and road collapse has caused is in impact to homes. When the ground gave out, much of the road material and section of dirt cascaded down the road into the yards of the homes below.
Roofner assured those impacted that no matter what the city decides to do with the road, “cleaning up the debris will be a part of the solution.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
