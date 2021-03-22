By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville Rotary Club is hosting a drive-thru Easter luncheon on Easter Sunday, April 4, at the TYC-TOC Senior Center, located at 714 East Main Street.
The event, which is free, with donations appreciated, continues the Titusville Rotary Club’s mission of “service over self,” according to Terri Wig, treasurer of the Rotary Charitable Organization.
Wig said that the Rotary decided to host the event after COVID-19 restrictions forced Easter meal services in the area to be in flux.
To better serve the community, and respect the tenets that the Rotary was founded on, Titusville’s Rotary Club decided to host the Easter lunch for the entire community.
Typically, the Rotary will host their Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner every year at Titusville High School. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was canceled again for this year.
Over the years, Wig and the other constituents noticed that with school students serving, their fundraiser really turned into more of a community dinner.
Even with the continued pandemic, the Rotary wanted to allow Titusville to come together, even if the meal is being served to a vehicle.
“On Easter, the restaurants are closed, soup kitchens aren’t serving meals and the elderly can be afraid to go out,” said Wig.
Instead of doing a fundraiser, the group decided to do another community meal to fill the void for free hot meals.
Those who plan to attend can expect a meal of baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, dinner rolls and dessert.
The group is also working with St. James Episcopal Church, which usually operates an Easter soup kitchen, to provide meal vouchers to the Rotary Club’s Easter meal. The church has opted to give out bags of food and groceries to those in need instead of cooking food for safety reasons. Those who collect the food bags will find a free meal voucher inside.
For those who wish to leave a donation, Wig said that 100% of the funds raised will go towards youth and community programming.
The Rotary offers services to many throughout Titusville. Some of the programs include: the Children’s Christmas Party, where Santa comes and delivers free toys to area youth; the Middle School science trip to Wallace Island, Virginia, where students learn about science and ecology; the Ecuador medical mission trip, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Rotary International, the overall organization that the Titusville Rotary Club operates under, was founded over 100 years ago in 1905. Since their founding, the organization, which prides itself on building community and serving others, has grown to over 30,000 members worldwide.
Those who want a hot meal on Easter Sunday should reserve them by calling (814) 208-3964.
Meals can also be reserved via the Rotary Club Facebook page. The Rotary asks would-be guests to leave their name, phone number and number of meals needed.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
