Hydetown Borough Council held a special meeting Monday night to discuss a few issues. The main topic that took up a majority of the more-than-90 -minute meeting was what to do about a need for an increased police presence in the borough.
In attendance at the meeting was Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon and Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus.
Hydetown Borough Council is not pleased with their current lack of a police presence. Many members of council spoke about how long the response time is for state police to get to the borough.
“At 1 o’clock in the morning state police aren’t going to be around here. We are at the far end of their coverage area,” said Borough Council President Craig Farrar.
Some councilman, including Phil Myer, feel that a lack of oversight in the borough has led to problems. “If you have a policemen looking over your shoulder, I’m going to look back and make sure I’m not doing anything wrong. There is nobody around, that is where we are,” said Myer. “A kid growing up right now doesn’t have to worry about what they are doing and what trouble they get into. We need a presence here to say hey, somebody is looking over my shoulder.”
The hope is that the Titusville Police Department will provide limited coverage to the borough, helping with moving violations and general patrols, and that their presence in the borough will act as a deterrent.
The number of hours being thrown out by borough council members was four hours a week. Farrar said that four hours could be a starting number, and the borough would “see how it goes” before potentially making changes.
Chief LeGoullon said that the department worked with the city to come up with a cost, and based on a regional police department formula, it would cost the borough $90 a hour. Four hours a week at $90 an hour would lead to a yearly cost of $18,720.
According to Borough Secretary Pat Myer, the borough currently has the money in their savings to cover the costs. However, with the borough’s general operating budget being $74,700 dollars for this year, the increased police presence would be a large chunk of the borough’s budget moving forward if they enter into an agreement with the TPD, which a majority of the council members seem to be in favor of.
It was said that a main driver in the solicitation of the TPD is based on trends with State Police funding. Farrar said that he read on the State Police website information on the State Police Municpal Funding Proposal. According to the website, “the plan calls on all municipalities to contribute because PSP provides a variety of services to municipalities across the commonwealth, regardless of whether they staff a municipal police department.”
Being a municipality that relies solely on state police, Ferrar is worried about just how much Hydetown would have to pay if the proposal would be accepted.
Governor Tom Wolf announced in February of 2022 that he was dropping his proposal for municipalities to help fund the State Police. However, members of council are fearful that they will end up having to pay more.
“With the way the state is going, it is pushing us towards this,” said Councilman Joe Donovan.
The cost of hiring the TPD is still something that will impact borough finances.
The idea of enacting an EMS tax was discussed. Fratus said that Titusville currently has a $52 tax in place to help cover the city’s EMS operations. While the borough does have a savings account, as Councilman Myer said that in the budget, “We don’t have the money to cover it right now.”
With the majority of council in favor of having some sort of TPD presence in the borough, the question became what they want from a potential agreement.
Councilman John Hilburn said that he wants to see what the costs would end up being, and wants to see a plan that would make the increase in costs sustainable.
There was a significant discussion about what a TPD presence would look like, and just how many hours the department would need to make their presence worth it.
At first council talked about not having the TPD answer calls, and just doing traffic monitoring and random patrols, but in the end council and LeGoullon came to an agreement that calls would also be necessary.
“My biggest concern is that if we are not involved enough you won’t see an impact and therefore you won’t be happy with our services,” said LeGoullon. “I think that is a real possibility. Us being here in a limited capacity, it is kind of like finding a needle in a haystack.”
The only member of the public to attend the meeting was resident Jess Hilburn. Hilburn said she is worried that if the TPD starts to answer calls for the borough, that the amount of hours they could need to provide services could balloon.
She said that while there have been minimal calls to the State Police, if residents find out that TPD officers can be there in five minutes, the hours needed to handle them could start “racking up.”
While no action was taken on the issue Monday night, this was the first time the issue had been discussed by all members of council.
When asked what the next step would be, LeGoullon said the borough council needs to write up exactly what they want from the TPD. After the department knows what Hydetown is looking for, a resolution would have to be signed giving Titusville officers arresting powers in the borough. An agreement between Titusville and Hydetown would also have to be signed.
Before any resolutions or agreements get approval, Secretary Myer said that the borough’s solicitor would take a look at the documents.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
