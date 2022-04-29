HARRISBURG — Sponsored by Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/ Forest), legislation seeking to protect landowners and high-valued farmlands against long-term liabilities associated with wind and solar energy development was reported out of the House Environmental Resources and Energy (ERE) committee on Tuesday.
“Pennsylvania must always strive for clear and uniform regulatory policy for all industries,” said Rapp. “This statewide decommissioning legislation is extremely necessary to establish a higher standard for addressing long-term concerns generated by the rapid and largely unregulated growth of solar and wind energy installations.”
House Bill 2104 would specifically assure the proper bonding and reclamation of lands leased to solar and wind energy facilities. Proof of the bond would be held with the county Recorder of Deeds and reported to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
“This legislation also recognizes the need to implement further protections for ‘prime farmland’ and leased lands greater than 10 acres,” said Rapp. “During a time when a decommissioned turbine or non-functioning solar panel leaking toxic chemicals can irresponsibly be tossed into the nearest landfill, waterway or some other unidentified location, landowners deserve assurance that their leased property will not be marred by the remnants of so-called alternative energy development 20 years from now.”
House Bill 2104 does not impact in any way a citizen or business installing panels or turbines on their own private property.
Rapp’s legislation now advances to the full House consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.