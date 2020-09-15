MEADVILLE — Crawford County Commissioners announced on Tuesday that 14 staff at the Crawford County Care Center, in Saegertown, have tested positive for COVID-19.
This information is based on staff positivity testing, per guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Even though all 14 staff members are asymptomatic, they are not working at this time. Plans are in place to supplement staff.
The Center has initiated contact tracing and is exploring whether any residents have been affected. COVID-19 testing will be initiated for residents in accordance with DOH guidelines.
“We have been practicing infection-control precautions in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on masks and hand hygiene,” said Care Center Administrator Tonya Moyer. “We have been preparing for this from the onset of COVID-19 and are fully prepared to work through this.”
“We will provide vigilant attention to those in our care as we navigate these unprecedented times,” Moyer said.
