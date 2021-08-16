PITTSFIELD, Warren County— Some things at the Warren County Fair are very serious.
It takes years of effort to raise a show cow or to fatten up swine.
Other aspects aren’t quite so daunting. If you happened to pass through the domestic barns, you might have noticed a more lighthearted display — the dress the cucumber and potato stand.
According to Linda Fehrenbach, who has been in charge of the domestics for the past eight years, “It was thought of to be different.”
One of the cucumber displays clearly stands out. On the back of an X-wing — a spaceship from Star Wars — are Ahsoka Tano and R2D2.
The cucumber creation was made by Ben Blauser, who won first prize for the cucumber pre-teen competition.
Other creations besides Ben’s ship included a cucumber Dracula coming out of his coffin, a cucumber Einstein and even a mess of googly eyes and random objects attached to a potato, which won the award for ugliest creation.
Besides exhibiting, Ben also works at the Eagle’s Nest Ice Cream stand. When it comes to the fair, he can’t get enough. “When I think of the fair I think of my family ... and doing rides,” he said.
The Blauser name is one that is very familiar when it comes to the fruits and vegetables part of the fair. Ben and his sister Sarah seem to have cleaned up the awards.
The Blausers, and the Benedict family at large, are regulars when it comes to the fruit and vegetable, baking and crafts section of the Warren County Fair. The two were successful using hard work, and generations of family secrets.
While speaking with Ben, who is the fifth generation of his family to take part in the fair, Sandy Benedict, fourth generation, and Dave Close, third generation, also showed up to celebrate Ben’s accomplishments.
Sandy is currently the co-chair of the vegetables with her husband. Dave Close has been involved in the fair for decades.
“I remember when they first moved up here in 1968, and remember when they finally built the barns in ‘77,” he said, “Those early days at the fair were really something.”
The Benedict family, which now encompasses many different last names under the family umbrella, has been going to, and exhibiting in the fair for five generations. For the family, the fair is home.
Sandy said that one thing the family has been trying to do is get the current young generation involved, so they can continue the tradition of Benedicts at the fair, and help keep it going.
“We feel good at the fair because we are training them,” Sandy said. Touring the barn with Ben and Sarah, she makes a point to tell them, “Some day you will be in charge of this barn.”
The Benedict family legacy seems to be in good hands. Ben won for his Star Wars cucumber, and earned first place for all three kinds of rolls he entered into the baked goods contests. His sister Sarah won for homemade bread, cookies and knitting.
Other family members involved in the fair are Louise Crippen, fourth generation volunteer, Denise Joy, volunteer Dennis Benedict, third generation fair director and Diane Payne, among others that the family couldn’t remember on the spot.
All the family members involved are there to continue the family tradition, and, of course, to have a good time at the fair.
“The fourth and fifth generations are the future,” said Dave Close.
If the success of the Benedict family this year at the fair is any indication, the future of the Warren County Fair is in good hands moving forward.
