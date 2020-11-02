Don’t forget to set your clocks back this Saturday night/Sunday morning when your clock hits 2 a.m.
If you are one of the 70% of Americans who oppose the idea of losing and gaining an hour in the fall and spring due to Daylight Savings Time (DST), you have one man to blame, Benjamin Franklin. The idea behind DST is for there to be an extra hour of light at the beginning of the day.
Franklin wrote a letter to The Journal of Paris saying that DST is an economical issue. He titled the letter “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light.” Franklin estimated that not having to use candles for light in the mornings could save $200 million, adjusted for inflation. While supporters of DST argue that it saves on energy consumption, that claim is heavily disputed.
To Franklin’s dismay, it took 40 years for DST to catch on. Germany was the first country to use DST. They adopted it during WW1 to conserve fuel in 1916.
The rest of the European nations quickly followed suit. It took two years before the United States instituted it as a part of the Standard Time Act of March 19, 1918.
Not much has changed, as DST was extremely unpopular when it was introduced, especially with farmers. Farmers said that it took away an extra hour when they normally collect milk and harvest crops to take them to market.
After the war, congress abolished DST. The idea had so much support that senators were able to override a veto from President Woodrow Wilson. After the veto, DST was decided on locally.
The most significant adoption of DST came from New York City. As NYC is a financial hub, many other places followed their lead.
A national DST did not come back to the USA until WWII, being called “War Time.” Following the war, many states east of the Mississippi adopted DST.
The lack of uniformity caused by some states using DST caused significant problems for the transportation industry. In response to their complaints, the government passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966.
While both Michigan and Arizona voted to exempt themselves from DST in 1967, the only continental state that currently does not observe DST is the state of Arizona. As the areas of Phoenix and Tuscon are among the hottest Metropolitan areas in the country, officials say an extra hour of light when citizens are active would result in more power usage from air conditioning units and evaporative units in the state.
Other areas where DST is not used are located around the equator. Around the equator there is more consistent daylight and no need for a time adjustment.
Hawaii, which has a latitude close to the equator, does not have variations in daylight length between summer and winter. Hawaii is the only state to have never used DST as they opted out of the Uniform Time Act when it was passed.
