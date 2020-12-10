MEADVILLE — Crawford County Commissioners approved nearly $60,000 in COVID-19-related expenses for the Crawford County Care Center during Wednesday’s meeting. The expenses will be paid for with allocated COVID funds.
Care Center Administrator Tonya Moyer asked commissioners to approve; $13,908. for Lysol wipes, $5,600 for nitrate gloves and $33,000 for gowns. These items will be purchased from Shamrock Company.
Moyer also requested two thermal scanners, totaling $7,251.76. With the purchase, the center will have four scanners.
Commissioners were informed that the current 2021 preliminary budget stand at $72,408,137, with the general fund total of $34,095,365. There is a deficit of $82,365.
The preliminary budget can be viewed online at crawfordcountypa.net.
Wednesday’s meeting was recessed until a budget voting meeting scheduled for Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Commissioners next work session will be held on Dec. 16, with a full meeting on Dec. 23. Both meetings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Commissioners appoint board and authority members
Crawford County Commissioners unanimously approved individuals to serve on a boards and authorities during Wednesday’s meeting.
Steven B. Carr, of Titusville, was appointed to a four-year term on the Crawford County Hospital Authority. Carr had previously been appointed to fill a vacancy. His term begins on Jan. 1, 2021 and expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Travis Palmer, of Vernon Township, was appointed to a four-year term on the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) board of directors. Palmer will replace current Board Chairman Larry Marsteller, who has served on the board for 16 years, according to CATA General Manager Tim Geibel.
Three individuals were reappointed to the Crawford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board. John Tautin, Richard Ferguson and Bob Hopkins will serve three-year terms, beginning on Jan. 1, 2021 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2023.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.