Every year a group of Titusville students transports an audience back in time. The students portray the roles of some of Titusville’s most famous former residents, as the audience gets to enjoy a nice tea time soaking in the information and personas.
Today the Tarbell Teas start back up again for the first time since 2020, when the event had to be abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are glad to bring back an opportunity to see the actors, Tarbell’s house, and bring guests back into another time period,” said Lynn Cressman, organizer of the event.
Cressman originally had the idea of using famous journalist Ida Tarbell’s house for an educational tea time event eight years ago. As a former teacher, she had the idea of using student actors to portray famous residents of Titusville’s past.
Some figures that come back to life for the tea are Colonel Roberts, French Kate, the Bloss Brothers and of course Ida Tarbell herself.
Guests would also be able to enjoy some period tea time food that would be prepared by the high school’s family consumer science classes. The menu includes tea time staples such as tea and scones, tea sandwiches, bread pudding and victorian macaroni salad.
Part of what Cressman loved about the event is that it was a learning opportunity for both the students and the guests. Cressman said that one of her favorite aspects of the event is how grateful the public is, and how they get into the event.
“We have this charming old house. I am glad to see it enjoyed and used,” she said. “The guests love to ask questions, and there are always the ‘oohs and awws’ when they see the kids in character.”
The Tarbell Teas happened monthly for six years. In March of 2020, the group of student re-enactors took on their roles just once, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop.
“We were having our tea on March 13 when we got the news that schools were shutting down,” said Cressman.
Before the pandemic the Tarbell Teas team had really gotten into a groove. They had two students from every class be actors for the event. Cressman said it was a good mix as the younger students were able to learn from the juniors and seniors.
“Before COVID, we had gotten the event down to a science,” said Cressman. “When we shut down it threw the cycle off.”
With the teas starting up again this year, it was all hands on deck to get back into the groove.
“Quite honestly, it has been a lot of work,” said Cressman.
A group had to go and do some spring cleaning at the Tarbell house, and volunteers are making the food this year. There is almost a completely new cast of actors this year, with just senior Gavin Griffin returning.
Griffin will be returning to his role as one of the Bloss brothers, who started The Titusville Herald, as William Bloss. Bloss is not the only historical figure that Griffin has played. When he was a freshman, Griffin said he had a great time playing outlaw Ben Hogan.
“It was great. I got to act like a drunk and threaten to fight people,” said Griffin, truly a high schooler’s dream.
For this year’s teas, Griffin will return to his role as William Bloss. Griffin said that one of his favorite parts of playing one of the Bloss brothers is that he gets to play off the other student actor.
Griffin said that the most difficult part of the Tarbell Teas is developing the characters and really feeling like the historical figure. Students get a packet with information on their characters, but after that, it is up to them how that character acts.
“You have to figure out how to be these historical figures, people like Tarbell who were larger than life,” he said.
The Tarbell Teas are an opportunity for learning in a less traditional manner. Growing up in Titusville it is hard to avoid the oil industry past.
Griffin said that the teas are a great way to learn about the history of the town, while having some fun too.
“It is an interesting way to do something fun with the history of Titusville,” said Griffin. “It is easier to learn face-to-face than reading a book about someone who has been dead for 130 years.”
If you are interested in attending a Tarbell Tea, there are two more opportunities to see the students in action this year. The next tea is Friday, April 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. The last tea of the year will take place on Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. To RSVP for the event, contact the Oil Region Alliance at (814) 677-3152.
