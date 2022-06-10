When the Titusville Historical Society was looking for a new space, it only made sense that the organization dedicated to preserving the area’s history move to a historic building in the process of being preserved.
Now located in The Parkside, at 201 West Spring Street, the Historical Society is open for business and ready to offer their services, after months of labor from Parkside owner Nathaniel Licht and various volunteers.
The Historical Society is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Saturdays from 10 to 2 p.m. They are also available by appointment.
Now at their new space, the Historical Society can get their elbows out and breathe. While they loved their old space, located just down the street, the new larger space allows them to have separate spaces for the various services and resources that they offer.
“It is just a better fit,” said Rhonda Clark, co-president of the Historical Society. “We have separate areas for the classes we offer, for people to come in and do research, while still having what looks like a gallery space for our displays. It makes it possible for us to do what we want to be doing.”
With the new space, the society wants the public to know that they are now better equipped to offer their variety of resources and services. While they do have quite the collection of old things, Clark wants everyone to know all the different ways they can use the historical society.
The new space has allowed them to have a full-scale digitizing space equipped with three different methods of digitizing. They offer classes to help with digitizing and family history, as well as acting as a research library for all to use. They also help organizations and businesses preserve and organize their historic artifacts and records.
The Historical Society moved into what is known as the Washington Suite on May 31. The society had a grand opening where they were able to show off their space and what they offer.
Those who visited their last location will notice some familiar objects. For now, they have the same displays up that they had, but the new location has allowed them to expand on what visitors may have seen before.
When you have a small space, there is no room for an 18-foot long sign. Not too many organizations have need for that, but the Historical Society does. To add to their Locke Silversmithing exhibit, the original Locke sign was finally able to be displayed with the rest of their artifacts and information.
Other displays include the E.K Thompson and Sons exhibit and the quilting exhibit, including a video with oral histories.
The society plans to rotate out the exhibits regularly. With such an extensive collection, and still a larger but limited space, the society is focusing on creating exhibits that tell the entire story, and don’t just throw object after object at those who want to take a look and learn.
“This is only the start.We have additional displays planned and want to rotate our collection through,” said Clark.
Clark said the society’s number one goal is to preserve Titusville’s past — to keep objects in safe spaces to make sure Titusville’s history is not ruined.
When they had to move to a new location, a piece of Titusville’s history on the verge of ruin opened their doors, The Parkside, or former YMCA building.
“We like being a part of a historic building, it is a good fit,” said Clark.
The partnership is personified by the stained glass windows that Nathaniel Licht put into the dividing wall between the two rooms that the society occupies. The windows are originally from the First Presbyterian Church, and were no longer needed. The windows were saved, and now have a new home, somewhere they will really be appreciated.
“They really define the space, and reflect what we do,” said Clark.
This August, Licht will celebrate two years of owning The Parkside. When he bought it, it was 22,000 feet of squalor, littered with broken windows and dead pigeons.
While there is a photography studio operating on the second floor, the Historical Society is the first publicly facing business that has moved into the building.
Getting the space ready required lots of work, completely preserving the space with new plaster, wood finishing and structural work. The space looks nothing like it did when Licht started, and has taken on a life of its own.
“It is nice to have some serious square footage that is finished,” said Licht.
Licht doesn’t like to use the word remodeling, especially with historic buildings and spaces.
“The word remodeling has expectations that things will be perfect, this is preservation. There will be some cracks in the wall and marks on the floor,” he said. “This building has 110 years of wear on it, nothing will ever be done.”
Licht also wanted to thank volunteers including James McGinnis, the Walker family and Emily Pollard for helping the space take shape.
“I’m only one person and can only do so much work by myself. If someone comes and does something as small as sweep a floor or as much as paint a ceiling, I am eternally grateful,” said Licht.
Just as The Parkside wouldn’t look like it does now without the help of the public, neither would the Historical Society. The society is full of stories and objects from the people of Titusville, and they want to continue to help the community rediscover their past.
“Don’t feel shy. Come in and use our resources,” said Clark. “We want the community to embrace us as their Historical Society.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.